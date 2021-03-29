Monday’s baseball contest between Volunteer and Daniel Boone was like déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra would say.
The Trailblazers, behind another stellar outing from Gaven Jones, shut out the Falcons 7-0 to claim another Big Seven Conference win at Clarence Mabe Field.
“It’s very nice when I get to pencil in (Jones) as the starter,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He’s doing a good job and I honestly don’t think he was as sharp as he was last week.”
In Jones’ last outing against Dobyns-Bennett, he pitched a shutout and had a no-hitter going into the final frame.
He wasn’t quite as sharp against Volunteer, but he still went the distance, allowing just five hits, striking out nine batters and getting out of two different bases-loaded jams.
“We got a nice double play one time,” Hagy said. “We’re doing a better job defensively and there are still some other things that we need to clean up.”
The Boone bats were alive as well, highlighted by Preston Miller’s solo home run in the first inning off of Zach Justice. In the third, however, the ’Blazers broke the game wide open.
With one out, Anthony Edwards reached first on a dropped third strike, eventually working his way over to third via a steal and a line-drive single by Miller.
Both he and Miller would score on a Jackson Jenkins single.
“Volunteer’s pitcher kept us off balance and he was hitting his spots on the outside,” Hagy said.
Miller finished the day 3-for-4 with a pair of singles to go along with his bomb earlier in the game. Jenkins went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
The Falcons were 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, but had some bad luck when they had opportunities.
In the fourth, Quinn Brooks hit a grounder back to Jones. Jones made the easy throw home for the force out with bases loaded and catcher Cole Bishop nailed Brooks before he got to first for the inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.
Justice, Brody Cloud, Colby Lawson, Tucker Bellamy and Connor Haynes all had singles for Volunteer.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday for the turnaround game in Church Hill.