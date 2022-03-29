GRAY — If turnabout is fair play, then Daniel Boone got even in Tuesday’s baseball nailbiter at Clarence Mabe Field.
Boone, just 24 hours after suffering a 7-6 walk-off defeat at David Crockett, managed to square the count with a 6-5 walk-off win in the turnaround game between the Big 5 Conference rivals.
“It’s been that way for decades,” said Boone coach Scott Hagy. “It’s a typical Crockett-Boone game, not only in baseball but in basketball and football ... in everything.”
The Trailblazers (5-5, 1-3) won this one when speedy Brogan Jones scored from second base on a wild pitch from Gage Peterson.
On the play, Crockett catcher Caleb Bradburn could not locate the errant pitch after it settled some 20-25 feet from home plate on the first-base side, from where Peterson eventually retrieved it. Jones never broke stride and was able to get the bang-bang call at the dish.
“I just went and tried to tag him and I guess it went their way,” Peterson said.
Jones, who had reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing second, said there was no looking back.
“I read it early and I already had a good jump,” the junior said. “I was getting a big lead, just anticipating — he (Peterson) was only giving one look (at Jones on second). I saw it in the dirt and I saw the catcher just confused on where it was. So I just rounded (third base) hard and went for it.
“It was close, but I got over it with a pop slide. I went over (the tag attempt).”
Hagy took a chance from his spot in the third-base coaching box.
“Brogan’s the best athlete we have and he’s pretty quick, obviously,” Hagy said. “Brogan got down there (to third) in a hurry, so if he hadn’t gotten a good jump I probably wouldn’t have sent him. But when I saw that he (Bradburn) didn’t know where the ball was and Peterson was going to get it too, I knew we had a shot.”
THE GAME OTHERWISE
The Pioneers (4-2, 1-1) wiped out a pair of one-run deficits to lead 5-3 with a three-run third inning, a pair scoring on a two-out Boone error and another coming home on a Brenden Reid triple.
Boone tied the game with a two-run fifth, Jones and Tim McGonigle each delivering run-scoring singles.
An unearned run in the first and a two-run single by Griffen Jones helped the ‘Blazers gain early advantages of 1-0 and 3-2.
Zach Zuelhke earned the win in relief of Brogan Jones, pitching the final two innings of shutout ball.
Peterson took the loss in relief of Mason Grindstaff, who threw three innings.
Jake Davenport had three of Boone’s seven hits and plated the game’s first run. Reid and Garrett Leonard each collected three of Crockett’s nine base knocks. Ethan Swift had two hits for the Pioneers, who got RBIs from Nate Laws and Jobe Hanneken in their three-run third frame.