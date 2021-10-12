The latest in the line of great Science Hill players, Taylor Jones and Megan Burleson are leaving an indelible mark on the Lady Hilltoppers’ soccer program.
Each had hat tricks in the first half and ended with four goals apiece as the Lady ’Toppers rolled to a 9-0 victory over Daniel Boone in Tuesday’s District 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Tipton Stadium.
“They put the time in and work on their craft,” Science Hill coach Ron Kind said about his star players. “This is a special team we have and we’ve had 13 or 14 shutouts. We just have to make sure we’re peaking at the right time and don’t lose our focus.”
Science Hill (19-1-2) will host Dobyns-Bennett, a 1-0 winner over West Ridge, in Thursday’s championship game at a time to be determined.
It was truly a team effort with Gabby Gracia scoring the other goal and assists on all nine goals. Hannah Dawson, Sophia Youngman and Jada Baker were credited with two assists apiece. Morgan Mahoney, Elliott Riggs and Burleson were scored with the other assists.
Science Hill’s aggressive play forced the Lady ’Blazers to be on their heels throughout the contest. The Lady ’Toppers held a 19-1 shot advantage in the match that ended in the 59th minute. Scoring on nearly 50 percent of their shots, finishing at the net is something the Lady ’Toppers have been working on.
“We’ve had conversations the past few weeks about how many shots we were taking,” Kind said. “I thought the amount we were taking versus the amount we were scoring, the percentage wasn’t where we wanted. We went back to the finishing department and working on the quality of the finishes.”
They finished Boone’s season at 10-5 after the Lady ’Blazers beat rival David Crockett 6-1 the previous night. With the vast majority of play on its end of the field, it was a particularly busy night for Boone defenders Kaylee Cox, Presley Gross and Mariyah Brodio. Goalkeeper Abbie Williams ended with five saves, making a valiant effort to slow down the Science Hill onslaught.
Coach Steve Sessis didn’t believe the Lady ’Blazers were suffering from fatigue in the match, but facing an exceptional opponent in the Lady ’Toppers.
“Abbie had some top-notch saves, but that first shot (by Jones) was like a frozen rope,” Sessis said. “It was in the net before I saw it leave her foot. They’ve had quite a few good players, but Jones and Burleson are special. We gave it our best, got a win last night, but we weren’t tired.
“We just have a hard time battling them. They have the potential to go all the way.”