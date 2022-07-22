61223.jpeg

Kemper Johnson poses with a mural of the late Roy King Jr. It was King who inspired Johnson to get into boxing.

 Contributed

Most boxers go up in weight classes as they get more experienced. Kemper Johnson is going the other direction.

The 27-year-old started at 178 pounds for his first fight, dropped to 165 for the 2021 Southeastern Region Golden Gloves and will fight at 156 for this weekend’s tournament in Homewood, Alabama. He plans to go even lower to 147 (welterweight) when he turns professional.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video