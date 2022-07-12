BRISTOL, Va. — Belting a three-run homer in Johnson City’s nine-run sixth inning, Jared Johnson enjoyed a 3-for-4 night on Tuesday as the Doughboys roughed up Bristol 12-1 in Appalachian League Baseball activity.
Johnson’s performance included a double and three runs. Jacob Bockenstedt (2-1) supplied plenty of strong pitching, logging 10 strikeouts while blanking the State Liners in a six-inning start.
Michael Moss, who went 2 for 4 and scored twice, and Scott Combs each contributed two RBIs to the victory. Combs batted 1 for 2 and drew a pair of walks.
Bristol’s Ramon Jimerson was 2 for 5 with a double.
Behind a two-run single by Combs, Johnson City (16-18) grabbed a 3-0 first-inning advantage — the only scoring by either team over the first five innings.
The State Liners (11-22) avoided a shutout when Gage Adams delivered an RBI groundout in the seventh.
The Doughboys drew seven walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches to go with eight hits. Bristol finished with five hits and four bases on balls.