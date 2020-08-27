KINGSPORT — Johnson County forced seven turnovers to roll to a 31-8 nonconference win over Sullivan North Thursday night at Benny Compton Field.
The Longhorns (1-1) recovered four North fumbles and Ethan Bower had two interceptions, returning one 60 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Wilson added another interception.
“I tried my best to make plays tonight,” Bower said. “It was my teammates too, especially on the pick-six, my blockers did a lot and I couldn’t have done it without them. Our defensive tackles and linebackers played amazing, forcing those fumbles.”
Johnson County quarterback Dalton Brown made sure the Longhorns capitalized on the opportunities. He was an elusive runner, knifing through the North defense for the game’s first two touchdowns of 18 and 65 yards.
Brown finished with 14 carries for 97 rushing yards. He also connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Bower with eight seconds left in the third quarter.
“It was all about the linemen and wide receivers blocking for me downfield,” Brown said about his big rushing night. “We all have to put in the work. We were mad after the way we played the first week, but we proved something tonight.”
The Golden Raiders (0-2) proved they weren’t going to give up, no matter what the scored. They opened the fourth quarter with a 59-yard scoring drive.
Isaiah Pruitt connected with David “Cowboy” Howell on a 48-yard pass play. Joe Flanigan powered in from two yards out the next play for the North touchdown. Aiden Wills then caught a two-point conversion pass from Pruitt.
Pruitt hit 12 of 24 passes for 107 yards. He was also North’s leading rusher with 63 yards.
Johnson County’s Stacy Greer busted up the middle on a 28-yard touchdown run and Jenna Horner booted the extra point for the game’s final score. Greer had 66 rushing yards on seven carries.
Both teams are scheduled to start league play next Friday. Johnson County will play Chuckey-Doak, while North hosts Cosby.