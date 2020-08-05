Things aren’t looking good for area high school football.
Johnson County recently stopped all athletics after a COVID-19 outbreak among students and athletes at the high school. The Longhorns’ program is in the same boat with Greeneville, which announced its shutdown Tuesday.
Then on Wednesday, Sullivan North announced a 14-day shutdown because of one positive test result within its football program. Also on Wednesday, Happy Valley shut football practice down despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"Out of an abundance of caution, our administration, football staff, central office personnel, and health department officials have decided that football practice will be closed for the remainder of the week," head coach Jason Jarrett said. "We currently have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our players and coaches. We want to be proactive in our attempt at safety first for everyone involved."
At Johnson County, athletic director Austin Atwood said football and volleyball have been halted until Aug. 10.
“Also, anything I was doing with basketball, we shut it down, too,” Atwood said.
Although the timing of the stoppage is not good, Atwood said the Longhorns’ season-opening game at Sullivan East could still be played.
“When Aug. 10 rolls around, we will reevaluate,” he said.
Greeneville already announced its season opener against Knox Powell has been canceled. Sullivan North's first game, at home against Sullivan Central, could be in jeopardy.
Johnson County seemed to be ahead of the COVID-19 curve until recently.
“It seemed like we were in green forever,” Atwood said. “We were one of the last ones in green. Then we went straight from green to red in a matter of days.”
Atwood said Wendy Henley, the medical director with the Johnson County school system, will help with decisions about restarting.
“She knows exactly who has (COVID-19) and keeps the contacts,” Atwood said. “She does a good job of keeping us on top of things.”
Atwood said the student-athletes are handling the situation as well as can be expected.
“They are taking it in stride, but they are disappointed,” he said. “We just want to do what is best for the safety of the kids and the community.”