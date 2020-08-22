When Johnson County football was reclassified in football in the early 2000s, many didn’t give the Longhorns much of a chance to compete with the bigger schools.
It turned out the Longhorns were more than just competitive, but a program which boasted a 33-17 regular-season record over a five-year span from 2004-08.
Johnson County was coming off an 8-2 season in 2000, its last year in the Watauga Conference. The Longhorns had given a good account of themselves in a 14-0 playoff loss to Austin-East. But to the critics, most of the good record came against the smaller schools. Now, they were going where the big boys played.
In the first year of the reclassification in 2001, Johnson County pulled off its first major upset a 7-6 win over Sullivan Central. Adam Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Michael Reid in the first quarter for the Longhorns’ only score. The Cougars scored in the second quarter, but missed the extra point.
In the fourth quarter, the Longhorn defense later made a stop inside the red zone, giving the ball back to a ball-control offense which ran out the clock.
Four years later, Johnson County scored a 23-22 victory at Sullivan East in 2005 which head coach Mike Atwood described as the biggest win in program history. This was at the height of Sullivan East’s success as the Patriots had gone 9-1 the previous season and was 4-1 entering the game.
It didn’t matter to the Longhorns, who built a 16-0 lead, but had to go to overtime to win the game. A blocked extra-point proved to the difference as Johnson County moved to the top of the Mountain Lakes Conference standings. The Longhorns ended with a second straight 6-4 season, proving they could hold their own against the bigger schools.
To Atwood’s credit, the Longhorns evolved from a smashmouth offense to a more balanced attack. While they had the coach’s nephew, Jesse Atwood leading the way at running back, multi-sports star Austin Phipps at quarterback and Christian Prudhomme a weapon at both wide receiver and as a kicker, gave them an extra dimension.
The Longhorns hit a high-water mark, going 8-2 in the 2006 season and following it up with a 7-3 record in 2007. The 2007 season included a 27-13 win over tradition-rich Elizabethton. Phipps scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game and followed with a 79-yard touchdown strike to Prudhomme to put the Longhorns ahead.
Phipps sealed the outcome on the defensive side with a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Leonard had 21 rushes for 162 yards and defensive lineman Jamie Lundy had eight tackles.
Johnson County had other memorable eras including the Goose Arnold-coached 1958 team and the Don Kerley-coached 2017 team which went undefeated in the regular season. But, the decade of the 2000s rank as a special era as it showed Johnson County could truly hang with the big boys.