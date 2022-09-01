MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night.
It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night.
It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
Rush had a 40-yard rushing score and matched it with a 40-yard receiving score as the Black Knights built a 39-0 lead.
Johnson County scored late in the third quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Connor Simcox to Jace Stout.
SEYMOUR — Cason Christian had a good performance, but the Falcons couldn’t keep up with the Eagles’ offense in the Region 1-4A opener.
Christian rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also tossed a 57-yard scoring strike to Peyton Steele.
VOLLEYBALL
JONESBOROUGH — In a 25-19, 15-23, 25-17, 25-13 decision, the Lady Falcons got 23 kills and 23 digs from Veda Barton.
Sydney Cloud added 20 assists and 16 digs while Alisha Lindsey totaled 21 digs and Chloe Redwine added 20.
For Crockett, Brooklyn Dulaney had 26 assists and 11 digs. Brylee Tullock totaled 24 digs.
BLUFF CITY — It was back and forth with the Lady Vikings earning a 25-23, 22-25, 22-25,27-25,15-13 decision.
Marley Johns led Tennessee High with 16 kills and nine blocks. Madison Blair added 14 kills and 11 digs while Ashton had 10 kills and 22 assists
ELIZABETHTON — Gracie Kirsch totaled 34 digs and 13 kills to lead the Lady Cyclones to the 25-12, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 win.
Jayci Bowers added 36 assists and 13 digs. Bailee VanHuss had 18 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRISTOL — Carmen Ellis found the net for the Lady Bucs, but it was their lone score.
Shannon Williard totaled 11 saves for UH.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino found the net for the Lady Wolves as they were able to earn a tie with the Falcons.
West Ridge had 17 shots on goal to 10 for Volunteer.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.