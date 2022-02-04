Pete Pavusek, the longtime baseball coach at Johnson County High School, died Thursday night. He was 52.
From Livermore, California, Pavusek played baseball for Granada High School before coming east for a college career at the University of Maine. He moved to Johnson City to get his master's degree in physical education at East Tennessee State.
For the last 26 years, he served as a teacher and coach at Johnson County High School.
Mischelle Simcox, Johnson County Director of Schools, said in a statement, “We are heartbroken, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was a beloved PE teacher at JCHS and a wonderful baseball coach who truly cared for all of his players. We were blessed to have him in our system for 26 years. He will be greatly missed.”
Pavusek’s son, Peyton, plays for the Johnson County basketball team — which has been struck with tragedy in recent times. Four players have lost their fathers, including three over the last 18 months.