BRISTOL, Va. — Johnson City scored four runs in the first inning, including a pair off wild pitches and another on a bases-loaded walk on its way to a 15-4 victory over Bristol in Appalachian League baseball Monday night at Boyce Cox Field.
It was a nightmarish beginning for Bristol starting pitcher Griffin Bruder who opened the game with 17 straight balls. He didn’t last the inning and a RBI single to left field by Johnson City’s Connor James gave the Doughboys (2-2) the early 4-0 lead.
It didn’t get much better for Bristol as the game wore on. The State Liners walked nine and made five errors proving that pitching and defense can lose games as well as win them.
Johnson City got production throughout the lineup as Chyran Cruse went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jaxon Crull was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ashton King, the ETSU standout, scored three runs and Cherokee Nichols drove in three runs and scored twice. Damon Cox and James also scored two runs each.
ANXIOUS MOMENT
Down 4-2 in the fourth inning with bases loaded, Bristol’s Ryan Wetzel came just short of a grand slam. He hit a ball to deep right field that drove Johnson City’s Damon Cox on the warning track and against the fence for a third out.
The Doughboys responded the next frame with Cruse’s infield RBI single that could have been scored a throwing error for a 5-2 lead.
After Bristol closed within a run in the seventh, Johnson City took advantage of the State Liners’ porous defense in the eighth. Crull had a two-run double followed by a RBI double by ETSU star Ashton King in an inning defined by three Bristol errors. Johnson City scored six runs in the frame for a commanding 11-4 lead.
Johnson City starter Trevor Hinkel gave up four hits and two runs over four innings before the Doughboys used three other arms over the next four innings. Richard Sanchez closed in the ninth as the pitching staff combined to finish with 10 strikeouts.
Bristol’s hurlers recorded 13 strikeouts, but gave up 11 hits and 10 earned runs.
NEXT UP
The Doughboys will head to Greeneville for a two-game series with the Flyboys on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bristol has road games against the Princeton WhistlePigs scheduled those days.