Johnson City’s Will Craig hit his first major league home run Thursday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Craig’s blast, an eighth-inning solo homer, was also his first major league hit. The Pirates had called up their 2016 first-round pick from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day after he went 5 for 6 with three homers in the previous two games. His hit came off fellow rookie Camilo Doval.
“It’s one of those things where you make contact and all the weight feels like it’s off your shoulders to get that first home run, that first hit out of the way,” said Craig, the 2015 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while playing for Wake Forest.
Craig played two games for the Pirates last season, going 0 for 4.