NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival.
That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The 5/8-mile track, which held its last NASCAR Cup Series race in 1996, was reported Wednesday by multiple outlets to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.
There was a tweet by XR Events that dirt races scheduled for October have been canceled. According to reports, the track’s asphalt surface was deemed in good enough shape to host the All-Star event with a press conference scheduled Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, hosted by Governor Roy Cooper.
North Wilkesboro re-opened in early August with a huge crowd to see a Modified race won by former Cup Series star Ryan Newman. Last week, all available seats were sold out for a CARS Late Model race in which Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third.
Hoffman, who has served as executive director of North Wilkesboro Speedway since April, took a few moments last week to reflect on the large crowd to see Earnhardt and others race at the historic oval.
“Incredible when you look at what all has gone into getting this done. This is the roots of stock car racing. It pre-dates NASCAR,” Hoffman said. “This track opened in 1947, prior to the formation of NASCAR. And it was all through the culture and heritage of the moonshine industry — and Junior Johnson and all those famous moonshiners of this region, all trying to see how fast their cars could go.”
He explained how track founder Enoch Staley and his partners originally found the local property, graded it out, but was careful not to mess with a spring near turn one. It gave North Wilkesboro its unique characteristic of a downhill frontstretch and uphill backstretch.
Staley worked closely with NASCAR Chairman Bill France Sr. and the track hosted NASCAR Modified races in 1948 won by Red Byron, Marshall Teague and Curtis Turner. Even when the speedway was dormant, Hoffman said there was always a little sign it could fire back up.
“A lot of heritage and history, North Wilkesboro Speedway when it closed down, those embers never died out,” Hoffman said. “Ronald Queen, who we worked arm-in-arm on this project, worked for Junior Johnson for all those years was on his pit crew.
“He always said Junior pulled him aside one day and said, ‘We need to get the speedway back because the roots of that speedway are so deep, you can’t dig them out.’ So when you think about that, those embers never died out.”
Hoffman explained how the community continued to support revival efforts. It took a huge step when Earnhardt and a group of volunteers came up to clean up the track so it could be scanned for an iRacing game. His enthusiasm was infectious and soon Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith caught the bug.
“You had Dale Jr., Marcus, everybody that came on board and the gasoline got on those embers and started this racetrack revival,” Hoffman said. “Enter in (promoter) Barry Brown and XR events. We would not be having these events if it wasn’t for his financial investment and belief and idea in this racetrack revival. So like I always say, the stars have aligned on every level and everybody pulled on the same rope at the same time.”
Hoffman and his staff have purposely tried to keep the speedway as authentic as possible. Some buildings with damage had to be torn down, but they wanted to celebrate what people remembered about the track.
With funding from the state of North Carolina, there will be more restoration to the facility. Hoffman, a former University of Louisville football player, has worked with Bristol Motor Speedway for 24 years. The track had quit hosting the Cup Series and was shut down before he arrived at BMS in 1998.
His experience of watching races at North Wilkesboro had been online on YouTube. He talked about what it was like to see actual cars on the track.
“To see Bobby Labonte at the Modified test session when I saw cars on the track for the first time, then that first night of racing, you could see how good the racing is here,” he said. “Every corner is different, every corner is unique with the downhill, uphill. It’s a challenge for the cars, a challenge for the drivers and it’s that iconic short track that a lot of fans are clamoring for.”
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap, Virginia won both Pro and CollegeBoy races at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross last Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Brayden Britt, the son of Pro champion Adam Britt from Johnson City, won two youth classes. Chad Brown from Blountville took the Veteran Warrior win, while locals accounted for a handful of 1-2 finishes.
They included: Zach Bynum from Elizabethton and Trey Emert from Johnson City in 25+ motos, Brandon Whited from Bristol and Steve Watkins from Johnson City (30+), Jayden Hefner from Telford and Oakley Carr from Kingsport (51cc, Multi-Speed), Maddex Rhudy from Mountain City and Joseph Taylor from Kingsport (51cc, 4-6) and Eddie Branch from Bristol and Thadd Slaughter from Kingsport (50+).
Bristol riders Peyton Finkle (450C) and Brandon Whited (Unlimited C) also won their respective classes.
Three Jonesborough racers — Chris Furches (ATV Amateur), Blake Liddle (85cc, 9-11) and Mason Little (51cc Beginner) posted runner-up finishes. Other second-place finishers included: Dakota Wilson from Elizabethton (450), Jim Sheesley from Gray (40+) and Cash Taylor from Kingsport (85cc, 12-15).