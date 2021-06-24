A local racing legend will be featured on the Dale Earnhardt Jr. show “Lost Speedways” as season two opens July 1 on Peacock.
Johnson City’s Brownie King, who raced in the last NASCAR Cup Series race on Daytona Beach and in the first Daytona 500, will be a large part of telling the story of two different speedways which can’t be revealed until the shows air.
King, 87, made quite the impression on Earnhardt and the show’s producer Matthew Dillner.
“Dale loved it. He was like a little kid when he saw Brownie,” Dillner said. “He and I are the same mindset when we have a chance to talk to some of these pioneers. It’s something we don’t take lightly. Afterwards, Brownie gave both of us a photo of him and we were like, ‘Hey, can you sign this?’
“We look up to these guys. Brownie King, Dink Widenhouse or some of the guys we have on the show may not be in the Hall of Fame, but they’re just as important in telling the story of our sport. Dale was giddy meeting Brownie.”
King, who first got into the sport as a teenager, lied about his age to run a first race at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway. He made his Cup Series debut in 1956 at Columbia, South Carolina, where he finished 18th, one spot ahead of three-time NASCAR champion Lee Petty.
Dillner explained there was a particular track they were doing an episode about and wanted to highlight a race from 1956. When they were looking down the list of racers, King’s named popped up. Phil Combs, a friend of Dillner who runs a museum in North Carolina, got them in touch with King, who was a fan of the show.
“Brownie told us he was aware of the show and loved it. He made us feel like we had known him for years.” Dillner said. “He’s a gem of a human being. When we were talking about the race track we wanted to highlight, Brownie was alive again, telling these stories like it was yesterday. He is a blessing to the sport and to our show.”
King’s history has been well documented over the years. He made 97 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished fifth, just one spot behind Richard Petty, in the 1959 NASCAR Convertible standings. He was the 1962 Sportsman Division track champion at Bristol Motor Speedway when the track hosted a weekly racing program.
There was particular interest when King told stories about the cars racing on the beach at Daytona.
“Brownie has given us incredible perspective, particularly on the Daytona beach and road course,” Dillner said. “His accounts of it were so colorful and vibrant. For me, who has raced short tracks, and Dale, a career racer who has won two Daytona 500s, it was a thrill to talk to somebody who has raced in such different circumstances.
“You’re talking more primitive race cars. He’s getting salt water splashed on the windshield, dealing with ruts and swinging a heavy stock car through the sand. Getting that first-hand account is something we cherished.”
Dillner called it the “magic of the show” that the information isn’t always coming from a book or historians, but from those who lived it.
Driving Johnson City car owner Jess Potter’s No. 32 Chevrolet, King finished ninth in the 1957 Cup Series point standings, a year when he had 16 top-10 finishes in 36 races. Beyond racing, King worked as a sales person for the Johnson City Chevrolet dealerships for 40-plus years.
After his driving career was over, King served as crew chief for Johnson City driver Brad Teague, helping him become one of the top drivers in the Late Model Sportsman (later Xfinity Series) ranks. Also a scratch golfer, King had six hole-in-ones and won two club championships at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
At the local level, King won 14 of 21 races one season at the old Sportsman Speedway dirt track in Johnson City.
“When you look at the body of work he did over his career like the track championship at Bristol, that was impressive,” Dillner said. “You look at the field of cars at places like Daytona, there were 75 cars at times. The people talked about all the time are the winners.
“Some of the guys that finished mid-pack, but were independents, they used everything they had to get up and down the road. They built our sport just as much as the mainstream names who are talked about. That’s one of the special things about “Lost Speedways.” Their stories and views about what happened at these tracks are just as amazing as the guys who held the trophies at the end of the day.”