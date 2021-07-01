BJ Edwards, a four-star point guard from Knox Catholic High School who grew up in Johnson City, committed to the University of Tennessee basketball team Thursday afternoon.
Edwards, a 6-foot-3 point guard, was the 2021 Division II A-AA Mr. Basketball winner. The rising high school senior is the son of former ETSU running back Brian Edwards. He played at Liberty Bell Middle School before moving to Knoxville his freshman year of high school.
110% committed 🍊🍊thank you to all my family for support ,coaches for making me better and always being there , friends for the good laughs and funny times. And to Rick Barnes and the whole coaching staff I’m so excited and happy and ready to work ! #Govols STAYING HOME pic.twitter.com/Kb6W1ghxf4— Brian Edwards Jr (@BJ_Edwards5) July 1, 2021
Edwards is the Vols’ first commitment for the Class of 2022. He made official visits to Wake Forest, led by former ETSU coach Steve Forbes, and Florida. Edwards said in his Thursday press conference, ”My page was still flooded by Vols’ stuff. It’s a big fan base.”
Asked in the press conference why he ultimately chose Tennessee, Edwards replied, ”On my visit with coach Rick Barnes, we ate out and the whole staff came out. It felt like a family the whole time. We watched film a whole hour on previous point guards at Tennessee. We watched the film on me as well and I was excited.”
Edwards was a former AAU teammate to Jaden Springer, who played for the Vols last season.
Rated the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals, Edwards averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists his junior season. He led the Irish to a state championship over Briarcrest Christian and Kennedy Chandler, the top recruit of the Vols' Class of 2021, as a sophomore. The Irish reached the title game again in 2021, losing a tough game to Montgomery Bell Academy.
Besides the aforementioned schools, Edwards had narrowed his list of college choices to Georgia, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Edwards said he was touched by Tennessee being the only school to put him up on screen when showing film.
Josiah-Jordan James, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Justin Powell were some of the current Vols’ players who encouraged Edwards to commit to Tennessee. He’s also worked out with former Vols guard Jordan Bowden, who sang the praises of Barnes developing point guards.
During his time in Johnson City, Edwards played AAU ball for current Providence Academy coach Damon Johnson. Edwards addressed the excitement of Tennessee fans who he wants to reward with team success.
”This day means the world to me. I want to come win as many games as possible, win an SEC championship and go far in the tournament,” Edwards said. ”I’m going to give it my all to make them proud.”