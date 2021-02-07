The Johnson City National-Major Little League is needing the Volunteer State to live up to its nickname.
Charlie Campbell, who has been involved with the Little League program over 35 years, talked about the combined league needing help on all fronts.
“We need managers, coaches, team moms, scorekeepers, just a whole array of help,” Campbell said. “We’re starting with pretty much a blank slate. When the kids get older, most parents move on — so we’re looking for volunteers.”
Besides volunteers, they’re looking for players. The National League season was paused in 2020 because of a lack of players, leading to the merger of the two leagues.
The new combined league offers children 4-12 the opportunity to learn the game of baseball in a safe, fun and fair environment. The first day of registration took place Saturday with another in-person sign-up scheduled Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Park, 601 Bert Street.
Online registration is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.
There is the major division for ages 9-12, the minor coach pitch division (5-8) and a tee-ball division (4-6). Campbell talked about how being involved with the youth can be a rewarding experience.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach my kids, a lot of my grandkids. It’s been fun,” he said. “I run into players all the time. They’ve gone on to become police officers and have all kinds of other careers. I will see on Facebook where they have children and some of them are now coaching. It’s really something rewarding.”
Some Johnson City LL alumni have gone on to play the game at the highest level. They include Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris and Landon Knack, the Dodgers’ second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Knack, who played for the Optimist team in the National League, talked about how those formative years still influence him.
“For me like a lot of guys, Little League is where I first started to fall in love with the game,” Knack said. “The camaraderie of Little League, the feel, the whole vibe around Little League in Johnson City, it’s a very fun experience. It just gives you such a love for the game.”
Sign-up fees are $50 for tee ball and $60 for other divisions with a $10 discount for a second participant. For families in need, they can apply online for the T-Mobile Little League Call-Up Grant to take care of registration fees.
Still, there is a lot involved in putting the games together for all to enjoy.
“It takes a community of people to do this,” Campbell said. “It’s more than one person, more than 10 people can do. You have the managers, coaches, the team mother. You have the umpires, a safety officer, concessions, it’s a lot more than just playing baseball.”
If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you may go to www.jcnmll.org online or e-mail questions to JohnsonCityNMLL@gmail.com.