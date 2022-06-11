GREENEVILLE — Apparently, a short drive down Highway 11E was all the Johnson City Doughboys needed to get their Appalachian League baseball season on track.
After starting the season with eight straight losses, the Doughboys defeated the Greeneville Flyboys 6-1 for their second straight win Saturday at Pioneer Park.
Johnson City (2-8) took command of the game by scoring four runs in the third inning. Michael Moss scored off a wild pitch to get the Doughboys on the scoreboard first. Isaiah Frost followed up with a two-run double which scored Gardner Lawrence and Caleb Marmo.
Frost later scored on a balk for the four-run lead. The advantage grew to five runs an inning later with Matt Micelli’s bases-loaded walk to score Justin Greene.
On the mound, Johnson City starter Jacob Bockenstedt went into the fifth inning before giving way to Landon Crumbley. Bockenstedt, a right-hander out of Southern Illinois, had eight strikeouts, while allowing five hits and one run.
Crumbley gave up one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings before left-hander William Westbrock and Cole Tremain each went an inning to close out the game.
Greeneville (3-7) got on the scoreboard in the fifth with Josh Cunniff’s RBI single to plate Will Brown.
Marmo, a former Science Hill standout, finished 1-for-3 batting in the nine-hole. A center fielder who just completed his redshirt freshman season at Walters State, Marmo got on base with a walk in the third inning and scored a run. He added a single to right field in the sixth inning.
Lawrence added a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, but the Doughboys missed on opportunities to increase the lead in both the seventh and eighth innings. Each time, bases were loaded when the inning ended with a strikeout.
Johnson City won despite going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving 13 stranded overall. But, a combined 13 strikeouts by the Doughboys pitchers and 12 walks by the Flyboys staff kept JC in control.
NEXT UP
No games are scheduled Sunday. Johnson City is scheduled to host West Division leader Kingsport on Monday at 7 p.m. Greeneville is slated to entertain Bristol.