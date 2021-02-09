Johnson City boxer Roy King Jr. died Tuesday in a New York health care facility from injuries sustained in light heavyweight fight 13 months earlier. He was 42.
King suffered several hard blows and was knocked down four times in an eight-round bout against Seno Agbeko at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena on Jan. 16, 2020. He was knocked down right before the final bell sounded, but got off the canvas after the fight was over and made his way to the corner where he slumped over and was cooled down by his trainer.
He later sat on a stool and received medical attention before being taken out of the ring on a stretcher and rushed to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He suffered two strokes while in the hospital and never regained consciousness.
King, a native of Brooklyn, New York, had a 12-5-1 career record. He won the WBC United States Silver Super Middleweight title by a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Chris Thomas in October 2019.
Recognized as the Tennessee super middleweight champion, King lost a unanimous decision to Travis Henshaw for the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental title in July 2018.
He was the owner of Tri Cities Boxing and Fitness in Johnson City and noted for his work, helping local fighters and training youth.
Adam Townsend, who compiled a 19-8 Mixed Martial Arts record along with a 3-0 boxing record, remembered King, who was nicknamed “Jeezy,” as a friend.
“Roy, he signed me to team Bang, Bang after I started going to his gym to get some extra training with Brad (Austin) and all those guys,” Townsend said. “We sparred together and trained together. The respect he showed to me as a boxer meant a lot to me.
“He was a great guy, great to the kids. He tried to do a lot for them, for the community with his gym. It breaks my heart to hear he passed away.”
Townsend added that King’s injuries played a factor in his own retirement from combat sports.
Dustin Long, who knocked out Marsellos Wilder, brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in his last fight, was also a friend of King. Long is scheduled to fight Saturday in the same arena where King had his final bout.
Long recalled how King was a warrior to the end in his final fight.
“He fought his tail off against a guy who’s in the top 15-20 in the world,” Long said. “That’s not too bad for a guy from Johnson City who didn’t pick up a boxing glove until he was 32. That shows the heart and determination he had. There are people who start boxing at 5-6 years old who never get the opportunity to face that caliber of fighter. To win a version of the WBC title, he accomplished a lot.
“He’s right there at the top with Robert (Hall Jr.) as the most accomplished professional boxer that we’ve had.”