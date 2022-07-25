BRISTOL — Caleb Johnson won two state championships as a football player for Elizabethton High School. He added a state championship as a motorcycle drag racer Sunday at Bristol Dragway.
Johnson rolled to a win in the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championships when final-round opponent Jason Young fouled at the start. It also gave Johnson a weekend sweep after he won Saturday’s DER Bracket Series race.
In fact, the talented teenager has been nearly unbeatable this season with six wins in eight races.
“We won the first three races, then I had a weekend struggling,” Johnson said. “You just have to come back and keep battling. That’s racing, where you have to look at it that you never lose — either you win or you learn. That’s how you have to approach it as a sport.”
Making Johnson’s current hot streak even more impressive is that his own bike has been in the shop over the last three weeks. He has raced his dad’s bike and then on Sunday, he was on a Bosa owned by his best friend, Sammy Graves.
“Sammy and dad have taken care of me and offered me their bikes,” Johnson said. “They trust me to pilot them and get them on down the race track. We do our best with what we’ve got.”
Johnson went down the track in 6.632 seconds at 104.86 mph in his Sunday victory. He won on a holeshot .030 to .084 over Randy Hartley from Piney Flats in Saturday’s final. In addition to the quick reaction time, Johnson roared down the track in 6.040 seconds at 115.37 mph.
Kentucky driver Drew Smith won Sunday’s Super Pro race with his dragster’s pass of 5.161 seconds and 132.56 mph. Ethan Dean from Mount Carmel was the runner-up in his 1979 Chevy Malibu.
Another Mount Carmel racer, Cody Spears, was runner-up in Sportsman. He finished runner-up to Rogersville racer Richard Newman, whose Mustang made it down the drag strip in 6.360 seconds and 113.05 mph.
Virginia racers faced off in the Pro final with Branden Bailey from Abingdon getting the better of Tim Griffith from Cedar Bluff.
Kellie Ward from Morristown drove her 2007 Chevy Silverado to the Trophy victory with Elizabethton's Richard Ellison the runner-up.
Clayton Coffey from Blowing Rock, North Carolina, swept both days in Junior Dragster, Division 1. He was the Saturday winner after Luke Hutchinson from Hampton was too quick at the start. Coffey defeated Mason Smith from Oakwood, Virginia, in Sunday’s final.
Easton Teague from Hildebran, North Carolina, won in Division 2 on a holeshot against Adeline Porcho, a racer who recently relocated from California to Chuckey. While in the Golden State, Porcho raced against 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force’s grandkids.
Brandon Sullivan rounded out the list of Sunday winners, beating Brendan Nuttell in the Junior Dragster, Division 3 final.
SATURDAY WINNERS
Hawkins County racers faced off in Saturday’s Pro final. Kaden Haynes from Mount Carmel drove his Chevy S-10 pickup to the victory as Tyler Newman from Rogersville fouled at the start. Haynes went down the track in 6.090 seconds at 112.03 mph.
There were two Chevy S-10s in the Sportsman final in which John Isom from Bristol was .008 at the start to beat Kingsport's Will Hudson. Isom added a 7.032-second pass at 95.68 mph. Hudson was closer to his dial-in time but lost with a .044 reaction time.
Jamie Holston from Rural Retreat, Virginia, captured the Super Pro victory with a solid 4.502-second pass at 156.21 mph on 4.50 dial-in to beat Trevor Denton from Bristol in the final round.
Chris Colley from Bristol, Virginia, was nearly perfect at the start with a .001 reaction time to win the Trophy final over Bluff City racer Danny Guinn. Colley finished in 9.008 seconds at 74.07 mph.
In the Junior Dragster, Division 2 final, Porcho had an impressive .002 start to down Waylon Coffey.
Hannah Turner, the daughter of six-time Motorcycle track champion Jerry Turner, won the Division 3 final over Carley Brown, daughter of former ADRL Top Dragster world champion Barry Brown.
Turner had a solid package with an 8.221 second run at 79.41 mph. Brown, whose brother Tucker recently won the prestigious Mike Bos 64-car Shootout, fouled by a -.006 margin.