BRISTOL — Caleb Johnson won two state championships as a football player for Elizabethton High School. He added a state championship as a motorcycle drag racer Sunday at Bristol Dragway.

Johnson rolled to a win in the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championships when final-round opponent Jason Young fouled at the start. It also gave Johnson a weekend sweep after he won Saturday’s DER Bracket Series race.

Jeff Birchfield

