Caleb Johnson had plenty to celebrate over the weekend.
He graduated from Elizabethton High School on Saturday morning and then won the Motorcycle race at the DER Bracket Series season opener at Bristol Dragway on Sunday afternoon.
Johnson had quite a memorable high school football career, after being a member of two state championship teams and playing on the state runner-up team his senior season. He also won two races at Bristol Dragway last season in the Motorcycle class as well as racing a Camaro in the Trophy class.
He posted a quick .005 reaction time coupled with a 6.005-second elapsed time at 113.70 mph to beat Kayden Haynes from Mount Carmel in the final round.
Randy Walters scored the Pro victory, winning on a holeshot over Tyrone Merlic from Wytheville, Virginia. Walters’ 1970 Plymouth Duster got off the line with a near-perfect .001 reaction time to go along with a 6.902-second run at 100.85 mph.
Danny Guinn also had a quicker reaction time than his final-round opponent, Mike Millillan from Castlewood, Virginia in the Trophy class. Guinn took his 1972 Camaro to a 12.047 second run at 102.32 mph.
Kingsport racer Brady Chapman was the No. 1 qualifier and eventually reached the final in the Super Pro class. Despite a strong run of 4.705 seconds at 145.89 mph, he came up just short to Newport’s Rodney Finchum in the championship round.
Eric Colley from Bristol won on a hole shot in the Sportsman final with Chris Justus from Hurley, Virginia the runner-up.
Hampton racer Luke Hutchinson was the Junior Dragster, Division 1 winner with Landon Bailey from Abingdon his final-round opponent. Forrest Radford from Radford, Va., was the winner over Blountville’s Autumn Wright in Division 2. Haley Bowers from Blountville captured the Division3 race with Phillip Radford second.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Carson Eads from Kingsport won two classes Saturday in Round 3 of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Eads was the winner in both the 250B and Unlimited B classes with Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, second in each class. Colley added more hardware with his win in the 125cc, 2-stroke race.
Another Kingsport racer, Dawson Ball, also doubled up with 250C and 450C victories. His sister, Haley Ball, won two classes — the Women’s and Super Mini, where Canaan Spears from Wise was second.
Ryan Adkins from Wise won the 35+ race and was the 40+ runner-up. Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap was the CollegeBoy winner, while Hunter Harrison from Elizabethton took runner-up in the Veteran Warrior class.
Jayden Hefner of Telford won in the 51cc class for the youngest riders, while Chris Furches from Jonesborough captured the ATV Amateur win.
Round 4 of the Hot Summer Nights Series is scheduled for June 4 at I-81 Motorsports Park.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
After two runner-up finishes, Kres VanDyke broke through with his first NASCAR Weekly Series win of the season last Friday night.
His No. 15 red Chevrolet was the class of the field in the Late Model Stock feature, while other winners included Marty Tunnell (Sportsman), Craig Phelps (Pure 4) and Chris Amburgey (Mod 4). Tony Dockery swept Street Stock features.
The 3/8-mile concrete oval will have twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features Friday night. The Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stock classes also return to action.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The “Back the Gap Summer Series” begins Friday at Volunteer Speedway.
A $1,500-to-win Crate Late Model race headlines the “Memorial Day Kickoff at The Gap.” The Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Classic divisions round out the programs at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track.
Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. followed by racing.
There is a full fireworks show and music scheduled after the racing concludes.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lonesome Pine Raceway fires up the engines on its 50th year of racing Saturday.
The Late Models are the featured class at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Other classes include: Pure Street, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Charger.
Jimmy Hensley, the former NASCAR Truck Series star nicknamed the “Virginia Gentleman,” won the first ever NASCAR Winston Racing Series national event at then Lonesome Pine International Raceway in July 1972.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Isaac won a Grand National East race a month later. The race also included fellow Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Buck Baker, Richard Childress and Wendell Scott.
Grandstands for Saturday open at 2 p.m. and racing begins at 4 p.m.