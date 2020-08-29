CHURCH HILL — One of the players who can create excitement for the Volunteer football team this fall is senior running back Cameron Johnson.
Johnson nearly topped 1,000 yards rushing during the Falcons’ 4-6 campaign in 2019. He toted the rock for 971 yards and said one of his goals this season is to reach the milestone.
“When I got the job, I told (Johnson) that he was going to have to help me and get people to buy in,” new Falcons head coach Jesse McMillan said. “He’s been awesome. I’ve told anybody that asks that I’ve never seen a kid grow up more in three years than him.”
Johnson has been a key part of the Volunteer offense since his sophomore season. Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett joins Johnson as team leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
“Garrison has a big-time arm and his footwork has gotten a whole lot better since last year,” McMillan said. “We’re just trying to help him out with his decision making right now. We just keep telling him that we’re not so worried about the result. We’re looking at if he made the right decision.”
“Garrison has improved so much from last year,” Johnson said. “He’s gotten stronger, bigger, and his accuracy is great now. He can roll out of the pocket now and he’s just a lot better.”
Sophomore Riley Littleton will also play a big role for the Falcons on both offense and defense.
“Riley started for us quite a bit last year at safety,” McMillan said. “He’s our No. 2 running back and probably the smartest kid we’ve got on the football team.”
Junior Dawson Dykes could be a real weapon for Volunteer, playing both at slot receiver on offense and a rover position on defense.
“Dawson is going to be a three-year starter,” McMillan said. “He’s playing some slot receiver for us and some nickel/linebacker for us. He made a lot of plays as the season went on last year. I don’t think you’ll find a kid in Northeast Tennessee that plays harder than him.”