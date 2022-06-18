BRISTOL — The John Force Racing team is glad to have the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway back on Father’s Day weekend.
Drivers from the team met with local media Friday afternoon to talk about a variety of topics. Each of them mentioned what it would mean to win Sunday and share the celebration with their respective families.
John Force, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car world champion, mentioned his wife, Laurie, who’s back in California, his four daughters and his grandchildren. Oldest daughter, Audra, never raced, but was married to Funny Car driver Robert Hight.
Daughters Ashley and Courtney are no longer racing, but his middle daughter Brittany is the current Top Fuel points leader.
“I’d like to get a win for mom at home, my daughters and grandkids. I’d love to double up (with Brittany),” said Force, who has a record 155 career wins.
“Then, my granddaughter (Autumn Hight) will be moving up to Super Comp. She’s 17 now. Her dad will take her down this road. I’d like to think (grandsons) Jacob and Noah will all race someday. You never know if that’s going to happen. I didn’t think my daughters would race,” he said.
Now 73, Force has the energy few can match. Force, who won earlier this season in Charlotte, was signing autographs early in the morning to late at night. He wasn’t restricted to his pit area either.
“I’ve been in the suites, all over the place. But I really love it and that’s what gets my energy going when I’m having a bad day,” he said. “The fans, I love to see that stands packed. I was in the suites 30 minutes. I’m not the only one. There’s a lot of great women out here racing now. That’s good for our sport.”
His daughter, Brittany, headlines that list. She was the 2017 Top Fuel World Champion and is leading the class again. While she’s always fast at Bristol, she credited her crew for the strong start to the season.
“It’s the same team that has been with me since we started in 2019,” she said. “It takes a while until you get a routine and into a groove with a group of guys. We were really strong last season and ended up No. 2, but we’re off to a great start with three wins under our belts. Ultimately, we’re looking for that No. 1 on our car.”
Asked about her best Father’s Day memories, she pointed to being able to race with her father at Bristol Dragway.
“Usually it’s here with the way this race falls. It’s one of my favorite tracks. I love Thunder Valley and I’d love to win here,” she said. “It’s on my bucket list. We’re celebrating Father’s Day where we really want to be at the drag races. To put one of the cars in the winner’s circle is the ultimate goal.”
It’s special for her former brother-in-law and her niece as well. Hight, with three wins this season, currently ranks second to Matt Hagan in the Camping World Drag Racing points standings. He feels there is a not-so-secret weapon in his favor this weekend with his daughter in the pits.
“I’ve won about every race she’s been to this year. I think she’s my good-luck charm,” Hight said. “It would be big for me to win on Father’s Day with Autumn here. It’s become a tradition to be at Bristol on Father’s Day. The fans get into it and it’s fathers and sons, fathers and daughters. The past few years I haven’t had a lot of luck here. But with the way our car is running, I like our chances.”
He also recalled how much fun he had traveling with Autumn to her Junior Dragster events. According to his daughter, there is one topic that always comes up. She would love to see her dad holding up the winner’s trophy Sunday.
“We always talk about racing. That’s what our lives revolve around. It would be amazing to win Sunday, especially on Father’s Day. With me being here, it would be really, really cool.”
Austin Prock drives the other John Force Racing Top Fuel car. He is still looking for his first win of the season, but won rounds in the last two races at Richmond and Epping. He’s currently fifth in the points.
“The car is starting to run really well. We just need more laps going up and down the race track. Our notebook is slim right now after sitting out two years and now being with a new team and new crew chief. But we’re getting close and I feel a win is right around the corner for us.”
Prock made his Top Fuel debut in 2019 and scored one win. Then, sponsorship woes from COVID-19 sidelined him the last two seasons. During that time, he raced with his father, Jimmy, who serves as Robert Hight’s crew chief.
“When it gets taken away from you, it definitely hurts. I got to race with my dad for a season and that was fun. We got to learn about the superchargers and we made a positive out of a negative.”
Now with John Force Racing back at full force, Jimmy Prock is happy to be spending Father’s Day with Austin and his other sons, who work in the sport.
“To do what you love with your family on a weekend like this is really cool,” Jimmy said. “Austin hung around with smart people growing up and he learned from them, all the brain trust that has been around here. I’m really proud of what he’s done. It’s a blessing to be able to do this. We’re enjoying it.”