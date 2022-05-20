Before Friday’s Class 4A softball sectional, Maryville Heritage made the decision to pitch around Daniel Boone clean-up hitter Maci Masters. The problem is there are plenty of other power hitters in the Lady Trailblazers’ lineup.
Savannah Jessee, batting in the No. 5 spot, crushed a three-run home run after an intentional walk of Masters as Boone rolled to an 8-1 win over the Lady Mountaineers. The Lady Trailblazers (34-8) earned a second straight trip to the state tournament, while Heritage finished its season at 21-14.
“I took it very serious. Maci is a great hitter and she’s been our go-to all year with the long ball,” Jessee said after her shot over left field. “This was a very important game and I knew I had to do this for my team.
“I felt I took advantage of the opportunity and did what I was supposed to do. I didn’t really get a barrel on it. It was more brute strength, but I’m happy it went over.”
By the time Masters batted in the fourth inning, Heritage was forced to abandon the strategy. Masters responded with a double and Kyleigh Bacon followed with a single and her second RBI of the game for a 7-0 lead.
Ava Saul added a solo home run in the fifth inning for Boone’s final run. It was her first varsity home run and capped off quite a week for the freshman after she threw 3 2/3 innings in Boone’s win over Dobyns-Bennett for the Region 1-4A championship.
“It feels amazing. When I faced her before, she was throwing outside. With that pitch, I saw it down the middle,” Saul said. “I knew I had to drive it.”
It helped drive the Lady ’Blazers further out of reach. Heritage got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning after a Boone error. Still, Boone was solidly in command as Kaleigh Quesinberry gave up seven hits and no earned runs.
Quesinberry got off to a little slow start in the circle, giving up three hits in the first inning. She settled in from that point, retiring 11 straight batters before Heritage’s Madsion Phillips had a single in the fifth inning.
She helped her cause with a two-run double in the second inning.
While Jessee’s home run was the biggest highlight of the game, Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins pointed to a defensive play in the first inning as the most important. It’s when the senior catcher threw out Heritage lead-off batter Carley Pickens at second base.
As far as the pitching around Masters, it wasn’t a surprise at all. However, Jenkins knows how well his team hits the ball throughout the lineup.
“We knew going in that’s probably what they were going to do,” Jenkins said. “We talk to our kids all the time about the big things, the home runs. But what set the tone for the game was her picking off the girl at second.
“Then walking Maci and Savannah hitting the three-run bomb, that took the air out of them. Ava, what a tournament she’s had. To throw 3 2/3 shutout against D-B and then hit one there too.”
Daniel Boone will open play in the state tournament next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Able to save Wednesday’s starter Maggie Hillman from pitching on Friday, Jenkins likes how his team is set up headed into the championship rounds.
“We’ve always said that softball is a marathon. Right now, we’re playing as good as we have (all season),” Jenkins said. “Kaleigh pitched her tail off. We’ll get ready Sunday, go down Monday and be ready to go. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”