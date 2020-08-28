Running back/defensive leader White exits with broken leg, but Blazers hold on for 35-34 victory
GREENEVILLE — Daniel Boone quarterback Jackson Jenkins connected with Phillip Page on three touchdown passes, including a game-winner with 25 seconds left, as the Trailblazers stunned four-time state champion Greeneville 35-34 on Friday night at Burley Stadium.
Filled with emotion after running back Devon White broke his leg right in front of the Boone bench, the Trailblazers (1-1) scored two touchdowns. They took over possession on the winning drive with 5:49 left and marched the ball down the field with Brennan Blair running it to the 1-yard line.
The next play, the ball was snapped over Jenkins’ head and downed on the seven. No problem for Jenkins, who found Page inside the left corner of the end zone for the winning touchdown.
“When Devon went out, we came together as a team and said we were going to win the ballgame for him,” said Jenkins, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 153 yards. “When we can run the football, the passing game opens up, too. We got off the ball and whooped them.”
Boone controlled the clock, more than doubling Greeneville’s time of possession. Page was on the receiving end of seven catches for 108 yards, including earlier touchdown receptions of 33 and 25 yards.
“The crowd was going crazy. I heard the play call after the bad snap the play before,” Page said. “I trusted Daniel Matherly on the outside and we had been working on that play all week. If we got in close, that was what we were going to run.”
The Trailblazers had a 424-376 advantage in total offense, but had 27 first downs to 11 for the Devils.
Blair was a workhorse with 41 carries for 164 yards, while White had 16 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.
The loss of White, who is also the team’s defensive leader at linebacker as well as running back, was a huge blow. Coach Jeremy Jenkins, who rushed onto the field along with trainer Craig Moorhouse as soon as it happened, was overwhelmed with how the team responded.
“Our kids are really tight, especially that senior group. To have a play like that happen right in front of me, Craig looked at me and we both knew what was going on,” Coach Jenkins said. “Our kids got down by 14 twice, but I never felt we were out of it. We gave up some big plays, had some things go against us, but we were the more dominant team.”
SCORING SUMMARY
The Greene Devils (0-1) had the ball for only two offensive plays the entire first quarter, but held a 6-0 lead with Nick Iezzi’s fumble recovery and return up the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown.
Boone responded with an 18-play, 76-yard drive capped off by White’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Greeneville’s big-play capability took center stage again when Mason Gudger broke free from the pile and raced 43 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion run by quarterback Drew Gregg gave the Devils a 14-7 lead.
Gregg hit Jaden Stevenson in stride for a 58-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the second half as Greeneville opened up a two-possession lead.
Boone answered on the next possession. White had a 29-yard run and then powered through and over Greeneville defenders the next play for an 11-yard TD.
However, the firepower of the Devils was evident. On fourth-and-1 at the Boone 46, Stevenson took a screen pass and sprinted down the sideline for the 28-14 lead.
A 28-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Page pulled the ’Blazers back within one possession.
Two plays later, Gudger caught a pass from Gregg and was tackled by Preston Miller at the 40-yard line. The official ruled his knee didn’t touch the ground as Gudger ran on for a 74-yard touchdown.
Jenkins and Page connected again, this time on a 33-yard touchdown pass as Boone sliced the lead to 34-28. It came one play after White’s injury.
That set the stage for the Daniel Boone defense to step up. Turning the ball back over to the offense on their own 18, the final drive encompassed 82 yards in 15 plays.
Gudger led the Devils with 243 all-purpose yards, which included 102 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards. Gregg completed 9 of 12 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Stevenson finished with 110 receiving yards.
Daniel Boone will start Region 1-5A play against Tennessee High next Friday, but took time to savor one of the biggest regular-season wins in school history.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Coach Jenkins said. “Our kids bounced back from (a 28-14 loss to CAK) last week and played well. You have to play well with the atmosphere down here. I was really tickled with the push our offensive line got up front. If we can do that, we will be in games with anybody.”