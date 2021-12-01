The Milligan women’s basketball team has opened Appalachian Athletic Conference play with seven straight wins.
Coming off a season in which Milligan totaled eight conference wins, the Buffs were picked to finish ninth in the AAC Preseason Poll. Milligan posted three-straight comeback wins to close November.
Milligan trailed Tennessee Wesleyan by 11 points with four minutes to play and rallied back to win 79-75 as Milligan closed the game on a 17-2 run. Against Truett McConnell, Milligan trailed by nine midway through the third quarter before the Buffs stormed back to win 72-61. In the Buffs’ final pre-Thanksgiving game at Bluefield, the Rams led by nine in the fourth quarter before Milligan pulled off an 87-84 victory.
Sophomore forward Jaycie Jenkins, a Daniel Boone grad, has had an outstanding start to the 2021-22 season. The two-time 2021-22 AAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week is averaging 24.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She leads the conference in scoring, free throws made, field goals made, offensive rebounds and blocks.
SWIMMING
Milligan’s nationally-ranked swim teams wrapped up their fall schedule with an outstanding showing at the Fall Frenzy Invitational in Charlotte before Thanksgiving. The Buffs’ No. 2 men and No. 4 women combined to break 20 school records, swam 16 NAIA “A” cuts, posted 30 NAIA provisional times and notched 53 personal best swims in their midseason meet.
Sophomore Stephen Gilbert posted national No. 1 times in the 200 back and 400 IM. Grad student Wiktor Perkowski and freshman Andre Bazzana rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the NAIA in the 100 fly at 49.74 and 50.18 respectively. The trio of Gilbert, Perkowski and Bazzana helped Milligan’s men also posted fastest 400 free relay, 800 free relay and 400 medley relays in the nation so far in 2021-22.
Sophomore Gabby MacPherson swam top-five times nationally in the 500 free, 1650 free and 200 fly. Sophomore Tyler Cates logged the No. 2 times in the 100 and 200 back at the Fall Frenzy, while grad student Maggie Blazo posted top 10 efforts in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
CROSS COUNTRY
National awards continued to roll in for Milligan cross country after capturing both NAIA National Championships in Vancouver, Washington.
The USTFCCCA bestowed Women’s Athlete of the Year honors upon sophomore Alyssa Bearzi. Bearzi captured AAC and NAIA individual championships in her first season running cross country for the Buffs. Head coach Chris Layne was named National Coach of the Year for men’s and women’s cross country in 2021 after coaching Milligan to its first two NAIA team championships.
DECEMBER SLATE
Men’s bowling wraps up its fall semester schedule with the Lincoln Memorial Challenge this weekend. Cycling heads to Wheaton, Illinois next week for the USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross National Championships.
The men’s and women’s indoor track teams begin their season Saturday.
The basketball teams have only one conference date in December. The Buffs welcome Point for a women’s and men’s doubleheader starting on 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Milligan’s men’s basketball team also squares off with NCAA Division I opponents Austin Peay (Dec. 5) and UNC-Asheville (Dec. 21).