Jaycie Jenkins is used to having success at about anything she puts her mind to.
On the hardwood in high school for Daniel Boone, she scored over 1,700 points, grabbed 850 rebounds and had more than 350 assists and 325 steals. She tallied 1,000-plus digs in volleyball and was a force on the softball field as well.
She’s already flourishing at the next level, leading the Milligan women in scoring as a freshman with a 15.1 per game average and 14.4 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
“The transition has been really great, especially the seniors and the older players coming in and making me feel welcome,” Jenkins said. “They’ve helped me feel very much like a part of the team. They cheer you on and are very encouraging.”
Jenkins is arguably the most consistent scorer for the Lady Buffaloes, shooting a 50.6% clip and making 84.6% of her free throws.
She’s also the team leader in rebounds (7.5), steals (1.0) and blocked shots (0.5) per game.
“The game is definitely different and you have the shot clock in college,” Jenkins said. “Everyone is just good at this level.”
Being productive in a variety of ways is something that first-year Milligan head coach Kylie Russell is not taking for granted.
“We needed a win tonight,” Russell said. “Jaycie has done really well. Watching her in high school, I knew she was smooth. I knew she was calm and confident.
“At no point this season have we seen her play like a freshman.”
Milligan is struggling a bit out of the gate, toting a 2-6 overall worksheet with a 2-3 mark in league play. On Saturday, however, the Lady Buffs picked up a thrilling 105-96 overtime home win over Brenau inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Jenkins put together an impressive stat sheet stuffer night of 22 points, 16 rebounds and a pair of steals. Nine of her boards were of the offensive variety.
Milligan was down at half and trailed by six with three minutes left in the game.
A big overtime propelled Milligan to the much-needed win. The Lady Buffs outscored Brenau 11-3 in the first three minutes of the extra period.
“Getting those rebounds at the end of the game for instance, dribbling it out and getting it to a guard is a veteran move,” Russell said. “She’s so composed and it’s really impressive, honestly. We’re blessed to have her and see her knock out some double-doubles.”
Jenkins’ career has only begun at Milligan, but the future’s looking bright for one of the area’s most successful athletes of recent memory.
“Out there, it feels like we’ve got another senior,” Russell said. “We lost Kaely Gose last year and I hoped that Jaycie would be able to fill that role and she has.”
Said Jenkins: “It’s been great being able to pursue basketball at the next level. That’s always been my dream since I was younger. This is really something special.”