Rising Milligan university junior Megan Jastrab captured an Olympic bronze medal in track cycling at the Olympics in Tokyo recently.
Jastrab and USA Cycling teammates Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Chloé Dygert and Jastrab set the American National Record in of 4:07.562 in the women’s team pursuit and defeated Canada for Olympic bronze.
Jastrab also made history by competing in the first-ever running of the Women’s Madison, a tag-team style race where teams score points by competing in sprints every 10 laps. Jastrab became the first American woman to record a point in the Madison, helping the United States to a ninth-place finish in the event.
TRACK AND FIELD
Graduate student Emily Kearney was named the Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year and five total Buffs were named NAIA Cross Country/Track & Field Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America in August.
Kearney also competed in the Müller British Athletic Championships in June, which also serves at Great Britain’s Olympic trials. She entered the trials with the fifth fastest 5K time in the UK, but unfortunately suffered an injury during the race and was forced to withdraw.
LEARFIELD
In July, it was announced that Milligan achieved its highest-ever finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup 2020-21 NAIA Standings.
The Buffs finished 13th overall due to 10 teams reaching NAIA National Championship play last year. Men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s and women’s outdoor track, softball and women’s golf all competed in NAIA National Championships for their respective sports. The Buffs were the highest-ranked athletic department in the Learfield IMG standings in 2020-21.
BUFFS IN THE RANKINGS
The Milligan University men’s soccer team climbed to its highest ranking in program history yesterday as the Buffs were tabbed as the No. 9 team in the nation. Milligan men’s soccer returns eight all-conference performers from last season and have notched impressive victories over No. 11 Dalton State, (RV) WVU Tech and (RV) Tennessee Wesleyan.
Milligan’s cross country teams are both ranked top five nationally as the men’s are third nationally and the women are fourth overall. The Buffs began their season in impressive fashion at Appalachian State’s Covered Bridge Open on Sept. 3. Milligan’s women finished ahead of six Division I teams at App State and graduate transfer Lemi Wutz posted a 17:17 5k to finish third overall in a field of 130 runners. The men’s team finished ahead of four Division I program and was led by Nathan Baker, who posted a 25:54.5 8k.
Milligan’s women’s golf team checks in at No. 10 in the nation entering the 2021-22 season. The Buffs finished 10th at last year’s NAIA National Championships, the top finish in program history. Milligan finished second at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invite, finishing ahead of three teams that recieved votes in the NAIA’s Top 25 poll. Alayna Perryman picked up medalist honors with an even-par 144 (71-73).