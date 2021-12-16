JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team struggled on the offensive end of the court Thursday night in a 61-48 loss at Jacksonville State.
The Lady Bucs (1-10) hit 35.8 percent from the field, 30 percent from 3-point range and 36.4 percent of their free throws in their eighth loss in a row.
Amaya Adams paced the ETSU offense with a career-high 19 points. She was 8-of-14 from the field, but connected on just 1 of 5 free throws. Abby Carrington added 11 points for the Lady Bucs, who jumped out to an early 5-0 lead.
Jakhyia Davis contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Plagued by 18 turnovers, ETSU was outscored 11-2 in fast-break points. The Lady Gamecocks (7-3) also held a 45-30 rebounding advantage and a 13-4 advantage in second-chance points.
Kiana Johnson hit 7 of 10 shots and finished with 16 points to lead Jacksonville State. Bre’Anna Rhodes finished with nine points as the scoring was spread out among 10 players.
Trailing 32-19 at the half, the closest ETSU was able to get to was 10 points in the second half on a 3-point shot by Carrington. The Lady Gamecocks pushed the lead out to 15 points by the end of the third quarter.
NEXT UP
The Lady Bucs are scheduled to play No. 7 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Jacksonville State will host Saint Francis on Tuesday.