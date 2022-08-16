JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship.
Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship.
Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
With six birdies and no bogeys over the 6,671-yard course, Jackson grabbed a four-stroke lead heading into the second round.
“What you want to try to do is build as you go along and build your confidence,” Jackson said. “My practice round yesterday was a little scratchy. I worked some stuff out and made some adjustments. I came out today and it was clicking pretty good from the start.”
Jackson is the defending champion. His win last year at Windyke Country Club in Memphis was one of his record 26 TGA titles. His game plan Tuesday seemed pretty simple.
“I was just pretty solid,” he said. “I just hit in the fairway and hit it on the green.”
Jackson’s longest birdie putt was in the 15-foot range.
Jeff Golliher of Knoxville and Pat Chisholm of Franklin both shot 70 to share second place after the first round. Steve Golliher, Jeff’s brother and the 2018 Tennessee Senior Am champ, joined Tim Pugh of Brentwood at 71.
Those were the only five players to break par.
Cary Daniels was three under par through four holes before signing for a 72, the same score as Mike Albonetti.
Heavy rains caused a suspension of play late in the morning, before much of the field had started. After 90 minutes, action resumed on a soaked course.
“It was playing a little longer, but it was playing wide,” Jackson said. “The ball’s not going to get away from you. You just get your yardage and that’s it.”
This is Jackson’s third tournament at Blackthorn. He finished second in the Tennessee Mid-Amateur in 2008 and fifth in the State Am in 2016.
“I’d like to go a little better,” he said. “There’s still a lot of golf and this course can jump up and bite you. It’s tricky. I’m very pleased with the way I started. Hopefully I can keep it going.”
In the Super-Senior Championship for players 65-and-over, defending champion Buzz Fly of Memphis shot a five-under-par 67 for a three-stroke lead.
Neil Spitalny was in second after a 70. Mike Freels, David Apperson and Doug Harris were tied for third at 72.
The second round begins Wednesday morning and the field will be cut to the low 30 in the Senior Championship and low 15 in Super-Senior.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.