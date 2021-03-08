KINGSTON — The stellar guard play for the Roane County boys basketball team kept the dream season alive in Monday night’s Class AA sectional win over Sullivan East, 79-65.
The lethal combination of senior guard Harper Neal (24 points) and junior backcourt mate Colby Raymer (29) combined to make their final seven shots from the field and eight free throws.
The Yellow Jackets (26-5) clinched their first state tournament appearance since 1991 and extended their winning streak to 13.
Kingston was 15 of 20 in the second half as a team, finished 25 of 54 for the game and went 24 of 29 from the free throw line.
The massive crowd — even by TSSAA coronavirus protocol standards — might’ve played a determining factor for the home-standing Yellow Jackets.
“The difference in the fourth quarter was that our guys were dying to play together for another week,” Kingston coach Colt Narramore said. “We have eight seniors and three juniors. Before the game, all the talk wasn’t about going to the state tournament, it was about staying and playing together for another week.”
Kingston trailed after the first quarter, but quickly climbed back in it once Raymer started getting to the free throw line in the second. He netted 11 in the period and pulled his squad even at the break at 33.
East came out firing in the third, making its first four shots, but Kingston had an answer every time and was not fazed by the sudden scoring outburst.
“That is a great team. They’re tough and coached very well,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “(Kingston) has two unbelievable players that controlled the game and the tempo. They pushed the pace and made big shots.”
In the end, East was outplayed in the fourth after being deadlocked at 54 through three quarters. The Patriots had seven turnovers in the period and 16 for the game.
“Our will to win just showed out and we found a way to win,” Narramore said.
Said Faver: “They just smacked us in the fourth quarter after it was tied. They came out and won the eight minutes that mattered.”
Senior guard Ethan Bradford kept the Patriots (23-8) in the game by netting 24 points, going 8 of 14 from 3-point range.
“Ethan is a warrior and he came to play,” Faver said.
Junior Dylan Bartley had a tough time finding a rhythm all night, but he did finish with 16 points. Braden Standbridge was also in double figures, netting 10.
For Faver, his storybook first season at the helm ends in a place where only four other East teams have been before.
The Patriots finish as the Three Rivers Conference regular season and District 1-AA tournament champions while garnering Region 1-AA runner-up honors.
“You want to win them all and there’s only one team that goes home without a loss,” Faver said. “Being a top 16 team in the state is pretty impressive and I’m really proud of my guys.”
East went 20 of 49 from the field and 12 of 18 from the charity stripe.
“This town has been wanting this for so long,” Narramore said. “Our student section has been unbelievable for the last month and this is really more of a community appearance in the state tournament rather than just this team.
“To take Kingston — my hometown and alma mater — to the state tournament and represent our region, I don’t know if I’ll ever top this in my coaching career.”