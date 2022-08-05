If you want to get Jacob Saylors’ attention this year on social media, you can save your tweets.

Saylors, East Tennessee State’s star running back, has sworn off social media as he prepares for his senior season. Tacklers might be able to get to him from time to time, but internet trolls won’t.

