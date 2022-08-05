If you want to get Jacob Saylors’ attention this year on social media, you can save your tweets.
Saylors, East Tennessee State’s star running back, has sworn off social media as he prepares for his senior season. Tacklers might be able to get to him from time to time, but internet trolls won’t.
The Southern Conference’s preseason offensive player of the year said he grew tired of worrying about what other people were saying about his performance or the team’s record. From now on, he’ll just let that kind of stuff fly off into cyberspace without his participation.
“It’s a poison,” Saylors said. “That’s toxic. I’ve been at the top and I’ve been at the bottom. It’s a mental game. A lot of people don’t talk about how mental football is.
“I try to spend my time looking at other things, the team, how I can improve myself.”
So while the rest of the world has their faces practically attached to the screen of smartphones and tablets, Saylors is living life.
“I still watch podcasts and stuff like that,” he said. “I try to spend my time watching stuff and listening to stuff that can put good morals into me. I try to spend my time like that.”
That’s the kind of thinking that has made Saylors one of the top leaders on the team. He’s an All-American, the school’s fourth all-time leading rusher and holds the single-game rushing record of 266 yards. He’s done it all on the field and when he talks, the younger players would be wise to listen.
He relishes the leadership role that comes with being one of seven seniors on the roster.
“Being a leader, being an older guy, being a guy that has had a successful past, I hope when they see me doing things, they’re like ‘Oh, that works. Maybe I should try that.’ I try to bring some of them close, under my wing, outside of football and try to talk about life, our morals, more than football. Because what you believe in transfers directly to the football field in my opinion.
“That’s what the coaches all through my life have instilled into me. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, All-American or backup. It don’t take anything to hold your teammate accountable.”
So what if something actually meaningful happens on social media?
“I’m hearing from my coaches and my teammates,” he said. “They like to crack jokes and stuff but I don’t like to have that constant reminder.”
