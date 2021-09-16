When using the word “important” to describe a high school football game, context is important.
When David Crockett plays host to Tennessee High on Friday night, there’s a reasonable chance it will go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-5A championship.
But the circumstances surrounding this game will involve more than snaps, touchdowns and cheers. Both schools are mourning the loss of loved ones. Over the course of the last week, Tennessee High standout running back Micah Montgomery died in an accidental drowning, and Crockett play-by-play radio announcer Tim Cable died after a battle with COVID-19. Both will be honored prior to the game.
“We are planning on doing a pregame prayer with both teams, student sections, cheerleaders, and coaches in honor of Micah and Tim,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “We are selling decals and giving all proceeds to the Montgomery family. No family or school should have to go through this. We want to do our part to show our support.”
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 o’clock.
Crockett (2-2 overall) is 1-1 in league play. The Vikings (1-1) will play their first region game.
In another Region 1-5A contest, Daniel Boone travels to take on Morristown West.
THE MATCHUP
Chandley said his team needs to be prepared for a ground attack.
“Offensively they want to establish their run game early,” he said. “They have a very active offensive line. Their quarterback (Steven Johnson) really tore us up in the second half of last year’s meeting. We need to pressure him and get him on the move.”
Chandley said his team needs to be strong against the Vikings.
“We need to be more physical at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Chandley said.
DANIEL BOONE (1-2) at MORRISTOWN WEST (2-2)
It’s the region opener and a tough matchup against a team the Trailblazers haven’t had much success against.
Boone has lost seven in a row to the Trojans with the last win coming in the playoffs in 1999. This is the schools’ first meeting since 2016.
West has lost two in a row, getting clipped by Crockett before being blown out by No. 1-ranked Greeneville. Boone has also lost two in a row, but was competitive against Class 3A power Loudon and Class 4A power Elizabethton.
