District action began with Wednesday’s play-in game in the 1-AA softball tournament.
Other baseball and softball tournaments begin Thursday and Friday.
Soccer kicks into postseason action next week. Tennis will also hit the postseason trail next week. Track sectional action is scheduled for the middle of the month (May 12 for small schools and May 15 for large).
Here’s a look at favorites and predictions for the baseball and softball events.
BASEBALL
1-AAA
Science Hill entered as the favorite, and the Hilltoppers get an extra boost by having all of their games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in the higher-seed-plays-host format.
But this is a wide-open tournament. Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone have each shown this season they are capable of putting together seven strong innings of baseball for several games in a row.
And David Crockett makes a nice dark horse pick.
Predicted winner: Science Hill
Reason: The Hilltoppers are strong in every phase of the game.
1-AA
Elizabethton has handled its business throughout the season, earning the role of favorite.
But there is a serious challenge coming from Sullivan South, which is red hot and seems capable of beating the Cyclones even on their home field.
Because of pitching depth, dark horses Unicoi County and Sullivan East also figure heavily in the title-chase mix.
Predicted winner: Elizabethton
Reason: The Cyclones have a tough-to-stop postseason mindset.
1-A
University High and favorite North Greene simply haven’t settled the issue.
They split their regular season battles with each team winning on its home field. Still, the role of favorite goes to the Huskies because of their two dominant arms.
But this tournament figures to be a dogfight, and that means Hampton chomps down on the dark horse role.
Predicted winner: North Greene
Reason: The Huskies may be able to hold their two aces for the winners’ bracket final and the championship.
SOFTBALL
1-AAA
David Crockett has ruled the roost this year, but expect the unexpected when this tournament plays out.
There are five teams capable of grabbing the title: Crockett, Daniel Boone, Science Hill, Tennessee High and dark horse Dobyns-Bennett. It is going to come down to which team gets hot, or which team can throw water on a late-game-rally fire.
Predicted winner: Daniel Boone
Reason: The Lady Trailblazers wasted a nine-run seventh-inning lead against Crockett on April 12, but that memory can be vanquished in the district.
1-AA
As the season progressed, it became clear Elizabethton was the team to beat.
The Lady Cyclones will carry that banner into the tournament, but they must be aware of the danger lurking in the forms of Sullivan East and Unicoi County. Either team is capable of turning this tournament in their favor.
And opponents are going to have to find a way to get hard-hitting dark horse Johnson County out of the way.
Predicted winner: Elizabethton
Reason: K artist Madisun Pritchard’s pitching.
1-A
Unaka has taken on challenge after challenge with an impressive schedule this season. Their 23-15 overall record proves the role of favorite has been earned.
North Greene and Cloudland seem to have equal footing for the dark horse role.
Predicted winner: Unaka
Reason: Good pitching and a state-tournament-level lineup.