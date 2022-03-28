As the World Golf Rankings came out Monday morning, it became official: Seamus Power will play in this year’s Masters.
The former East Tennessee State golfer earned the most coveted invitation in the sport by being ranked 41st in the world. The Masters fills its field in a variety of ways and being in the top 50 the week before the tournament is one of the avenues of qualification.
Power advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play tournament over the weekend, which enabled him to move up from 48th.
The 35-year-old Power won two of three matches in group play, beating Sungjae Im and fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay. That assured him of staying in the top 50. He went one better by beating Tyrell Hatton in the Round of 16. A 2&1 loss to eventual champion Scottie Scheffler (who moved to No. 1 in the world) put him out but had him packing his bags for Augusta.
He will be the 15th Irishman to play in the Masters when the year’s first major begins Aug. 7. He’ll also be the first former ETSU golfer in the field since Mike Hulbert in 1993. Hulbert now works with ETSU coach Jake Amos as a volunteer assistant.
Power earned $386,000 over the weekend, raising his season earnings to $2,074,328. He’s 17th on the FedEx Cup points list.
Power’s rise in the rankings has been meteoric. He began 2021 ranked 429th in the world and secured his first PGA Tour win at last year’s Barbasol Championship. A slew of top-10 finishes followed and now here he is, preparing to play in his first major.
Power wasn’t the only former ETSU golfer to enjoy a fine weekend. Adrian Meronk finished tied for third in the Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.
Meronk was tied for the lead heading into the final round and shot 75 in blustery conditions. The high finish allowed the Polish golfer to move from 145th to 123rd in the world rankings. He’s also 12th in the DP World Tour rankings.
Meronk and Power each won five tournaments while playing for ETSU.