BRISTOL — On the opening day of the 38th Arby’s Classic high school basketball tournament, Knox Catholic put on a show in a 92-41 drubbing of Twin Springs.
Long-range sharpshooter Presley Patterson led the Irish with 24 points while Catholic senior and Tennessee signee B.J. Edwards — a Johnson City native — finished the game with 19.
“It means the world to me to come back and play in a place that’s close to my city,” Edwards said. “A lot of my friends and family were able to come. It means a lot and I was able to put on a show for them.”
Blue Cain also had a good game for Catholic, netting 18 points. Catholic shot an impressive 54.2% from the field and forced 26 turnovers.
Twin Springs was down by 15 at half and had a bit of momentum, but then the Irish turned up the defense and scored 33 unanswered points — including eight dunks — to start the third quarter.
“At halftime, they had 25 and one player had 15 and we weren’t happy with that. We just ended up taking the 3-pointer away,” Catholic coach Mike Hutchens said. “We had 21 steals and that’s how we’re going to win games on defense. And we’ve got some tough ones coming.”
The Titans were in the game early on as Bradley Owens was hitting tough shot after tough shot, but he was shut down in the second half.
Owens finished with a team-high 15 on five 3-pointers, but not one point came in the final two periods.
Mason Elliott also finished in double figures for Twin Springs, netting 12. Usual leading scorer Connor Lane had a tough day and didn’t score until the final period. He tallied just seven points.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively because they were taking us out of everything,” said Twin Springs coach Ty Webb, who is on a short list of people to have coached and played in the Arby’s. “They’re a really good team and we were fortunate to hit some of the shots that we did in the first half that gave us a little bit of momentum.
“(Edwards and Cain) are great players. They’re two of the best I’ve seen.”
The Irish will play Jonesboro (Ark.) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. while Twin Springs will meet Tabernacle Baptist in the consolation game.
Dorman (S.C.) 91, Abingdon 27
The opening tip went off and it was all Dorman.
The Cavaliers shut out the Falcons in the first quarter. Dorman scored the first 26 points of the game before Abingdon even got on the board and was up by as much as 62 early in the third.
“It was good to see us be really unselfish. A lot of guys got to play and everyone that played did something really good,” Dorman coach Thomas Ryan said. “Noah came out in the first half and really made his presence known. When Jordan and Noah are playing well together, that’s when we’re at our best.”
The Cavalier shot 53.5% from the field and had 21 assists on 38 field goals.
Alabama signee and SI preseason All-America pick Noah Clowney led the way for Dorman with 24 points while Terry Leonard had 22.
USC Upstate signee Jordan Surratt had 12 as well for Dorman. The Cavaliers played in last week’s “King of the Bluegrass” tournament in Kentucky — the tournament for which the Arby’s is modeled — and finished as a semifinalist.
“I was blown away by the crowd that was here for a 4 o’clock game,” Ryan said. “When you’re in an area that loves their high school basketball like Fairdale (Kentucky) and here in Bristol, it’s great to see.”
James Whited finished with 10 points to lead Abingdon, which shot only 25% from the floor and had 31 turnovers.
Berkmar (Ga.) 67, Bearden 58 (OT)
The Patriots had a little bit more in the tank when the game went to the extra period.
Malique Ewin, an Ole Miss signee, netted a game-high 21 points and 19 rebounds for Berkmar while Jermahri Hill netted 14 and Bryce Blaine had 11.
Bearden was led by Elijah Bredwood’s 16 points and nine rebounds.
Walker Kyle and Darian Bailey each had 11 for the Bulldogs as well.
East Hamilton 56, Tabernacle Baptist 53
The Hurricanes nearly gave away their opening contest against Tabernacle, but held on to advance to a date with Tampa Catholic.
Ashton Munson led East Hamilton with 18 points while Cade Pendleton had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Adam Minus topped the Falcons with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jaydn Pinder totaled 12 points and five rebounds for Tabernacle.