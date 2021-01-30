For over 30 years, this question has been posed to an NFL football player, “You just won the Super Bowl, what are you doing next?”
The answer: “I’m going to go to Disney World.”
Elizabethton junior Jake Roberts reached the same peak at the high school level, earning the MVP award at the Class 4A state football championship game in December. But his response to the aforementioned question would have been remarkably different.
Roberts would have said he was going to the high school gym to shoot baskets and get ready to join the basketball team.
“We got back from the state championship that night, and I just got in the gym with Coach (Lucas) Honeycutt,” Roberts said. “I was trying to keep myself busy. I don’t like to sit around and not do anything.”
And that’s how a player can go from the highest of highs in one sport and not miss a beat in another. Roberts, a football standout for the Cyclones, is also one of the area’s best basketball players. He is averaging 19.9 points per game for a team that is battling it out with Sullivan East toward the top of the Three Rivers Conference.
Honeycutt said Roberts came out for basketball ready to go.
“He was texting me to get in the gym coming back from the state championship game,” Honeycutt said. “I didn’t push it. It was all him. I figured he would take a few days off. He just wanted to get back to work. He was on top of the mountain, but he wanted to accomplish something else.”
No surprise there, as Roberts has a desire to compete that drives him toward excellence.
“That’s what has been a key to his success,” Honeycutt said. “He wants to be the best at everything he does.”
INNER DRIVE
In his freshman year in basketball, Roberts deferred to the older kids. He accepted a role as a player off the bench, coming in to knock down a 3-pointer here or there.
Two years later, he’s the main one making things happen for the Cyclones. But he is learning the importance of finding ways to involve his teammates.
“If there’s one word to describe him, it’s competitor,” Honeycutt said. “I think that is what makes him special. He wants to be in the big moments and wants to play in the biggest games. He wants to have the ball when the game is on the line.
“That can be a good thing, but he has also come a long way in finding different ways to get his teammates involved.”
Roberts said his desire is to be successful, and it’s a team sport so he needs help.
“You can’t win a ballgame one on five,” Roberts said. “You have to get everyone involved.”
Honeycutt said, “That’s what makes you difficult to beat, using your talent and your greatness to help someone else get better.”
HOOPS HOPES
The Cyclones are 7-2 in league play and 15-4 overall. They are one of the teams in the mix for district and region success.
Roberts, who had 30 points in Friday’s 77-76 road win over Johnson County, said the postseason could be a good place for Elizabethton.
“We’re starting to figure out how to play,” he said. “We’re ready to make some noise.”
THAT DAY IN DECEMBER
When the Cyclones were playing for their second straight state title, Roberts wasn’t expected to be the MVP.
But after catching a 70-yard touchdown pass, the wide receiver and defensive back was in the running. An 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a 21-yard interception return for another score — on back-to-back plays — sealed the game and sealed the deal.
“Thinking back on it, it was great,” Roberts said. “I made a few plays.”
GROWING UP
Roberts has been in Elizabethton his whole life, living in the same house. He started playing football and basketball around age five or six because that’s what his friends were doing.
As the years have gone by, he has gotten better and better.
He credited his coaches for helping him along the way. Two of them are in the forefront.
“Ryan Witten has been working with me since sixth grade,” Roberts said. “He taught me many things, not just football but how to be a man, how to control myself and handle myself.
“And Terrence Turner has always been close with my family. I’ve worked with him since middle school.”
LOOKING FORWARD
When basketball season ends, Roberts said he will immediately turn his attention to his senior season in football.
“We will go right into workouts,” he said. “I will be in the weight room the next day.”
And that means Cyclones’ football opponents will likely have their hands full come August. Is a third straight state title a reasonable goal?
“I think we definitely have a chance,” said Roberts, who pointed out Tyreek Hill and LeBron James as two of his favorite professional players to watch. “We’ve still got Bryson (Rollins). We’ve got our whole defensive line back and Blake Stewart back at linebacker, and me and Nate Stephens in the secondary along with Cade Russell. I think we have enough to get it done.”
Overall, Roberts said he wants to make a real impact.
“I want to make a difference at Elizabethton,” he said. “And I want to be remembered past high school, too.”
GOOD STUDENT
Roberts doesn’t mind hitting the books, but school is something he handles pretty much in stride.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging, but I have always been a pretty smart kid,” said Roberts, who carries a 4.0 GPA. “School has never been something to worry about. I do my work and it turns out well. I’m very proud of my GPA.”
Drawing attention of Ivy League schools like Princeton and Harvard show Roberts’ potential in academics. He said it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could wind up playing football at a school like that.
“It depends on what all offers come, but I would definitely consider it,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure out my options, but I would like to get into some kind of coaching. I would like to stay around football or basketball.”