Jack Ingram, the legendary short-track racer and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver nicknamed the ”Iron Man,” has died. He was 84.
Ingram won three straight national championships in the Late Model Sportsman Series from 1972-74. Once it evolved into the Busch Series, he won championships in 1982 and 1985, winning 317 NASCAR-sanctioned races over his illustrious career.
Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, he is the only representative who raced primarily in the Busch (now Xfinity) Series. Although he's known for the short-track success, Ingram’s most famous victory came in the 1975 Permatex 300 at Daytona, a race featured on ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
A pipe-fitter before he started racing full-time, Ingram held the record for most Busch Series victories (31), along with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 races when he retired in 1991.
"Jack’s contributions, accomplishments and tenacity in NASCAR are legendary. A dominant short track racer and five-time series champion are among the reasons this 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee was the first inductee whose career was predominately in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series," NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said. "He literally stockpiled wins by the bucket with a record 31 wins in the NASCAR Busch Series, a record that stood until 1997 — as well as 286 wins in the predecessor division, the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Division, along with 12 track championships."
The 12 track championships included back-to-back titles at Kingsport Speedway in 1980-81. He also competed in 19 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1965-81 with his best finish, second to Richard Petty at Hickory in 1967.
He later turned down an offer to race in the Cup Series for legendary car owner Junior Johnson as Ingram was making a nice living on the short tracks.
“This is a major lifetime achievement for me,” Ingram said at the time of his Hall of Fame induction in January 2015. “I was able to win championships in three different states, 317 NASCAR point races — and I’m not counting those outlaw races. I won Daytona in 1975 on “Wide World of Sports” and I started getting letters from everywhere.
"They’d write a letter to Jack Ingram, Asheville, USA, and I’d get it. That was really something that made my whole racing career. I’m thankful to people all over who enjoyed NASCAR racing.”
Driving the familiar No. 11 race car, Ingram was part of a group of Late Model Sportsman racers from the Carolinas that included Sam Ard, Butch Lindley, Harry Gant and Morgan Shepherd that dominated much of the 1970s and early '80s.
Ingram’s Busch Series titles were bookends to Ard’s titles in 1983-84, years when Ingram finished second in the standings both years.
”Jack was one of the toughest ones I ever raced against,” Johnson City driver Brad Teague said. ”He was a top-caliber driver. He, Butch Lindley, Sam Ard and Harry Gant were just as tough in the Sportsman ranks as Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt in the Cup Series. I put him the caliber like you see Jimmy Owens and Scott Bloomquist on the dirt tracks.”
Teague, the 1981 Late Model Sportsman runner-up, got to experience Ingram’s fierce competitiveness first hand. Teague remembered an accident at North Carolina Motor Speedway, where Ingram was running fifth. His car got loose right in front of Teague, who had nowhere to go.
”We had some battles at different race tracks, but at Rockingham he got a little squirrelly and I was so close to him I couldn’t dodge him,” Teague recalled. ”I hit him and he wrecked. We got mad at each other and we bad-mouthed each other. The next time, I was leading the race at Kingsport and he wrecked me. We didn’t speak to each other for about a year even though we were racing. But that was the only trouble we had and after it we became good friends.”
Ingram’s most infamous accident behind the wheel came at his hometown, New Asheville Speedway, when he hit Ronnie Pressley’s car head-on in a 1986 race, leading to his suspension from NASCAR and likely costing him a third Busch Series title.
Still, Ingram was well respected throughout the racing community, known for his stocky build and toughness. Beyond his success at Kingsport, Ingram scored two wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first in a 1978 Late Model Sportsman race and the second in 1982, once it it became the Busch Series.
In 1973, Ingram had a legendary six-race stint that included three wins in five states over a five-day span. It included wins at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, and Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville.
“There is no better way to describe Jack Ingram than ‘Iron Man.’ Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. ”He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others. He set the bar for excellence in the Xfinity Series. Jack was an 'old-school racer' and his work on his own car helped propel him to victory lane hundreds of times.”