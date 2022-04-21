KINGSPORT—Dobyns-Bennett was out-hit and out-homered Thursday evening at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, but the Indians still managed a comfortable 10-4 baseball victory over Big Five Conference rival Daniel Boone.
The win keeps the Tribe (17-7-1, 7-2) atop the Big 5 toteboard with three league games to play, including key outings next week at West Ridge and Science Hill.
Indians’ head coach Ryan Wagner wasn’t yet thinking much about next week, instead choosing to appreciate his club’s third win over Boone in three tries.
D-B got it done with a complete-game pitching effort of Cade Maynor and four RBIs by fellow sophomore Will Ritz — and 13 free passes from Boone pitching.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had 10, 12, 13 hits, but you’re not going to have that all the time,” Wagner said. “We showed good discipline at the plate and were able to take our walks and manufacture some runs.
“Will Ritz had some big hits for us and Cade Maynor was really good on the mound all night. He was excellent. We had three conference games (all wins) this week and that’s a tough road, but we all did a good job.”
ASSISTING THE HOST
Daniel Boone (9-17, 3-6) fueled the Tribe offense by walking 11 batters and hitting two, and committing a key error in a pivotal four-run D-B third inning.
Starting pitcher Graham Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman, began the day by striking out the first four Indians he faced. However, the right-hander suddenly lost command and proceeded to walk five of six batters and bean another, allowing D-B to score three second-inning runs without the benefit of a base hit.
“He’s a 14-year-old high school kid who’s learning, learning how the high school game is played and what people are going to do to him and things like that,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “But he has a good head on his shoulders and I’m not going to worry about him one bit. He has a very bright future.”
Boone relievers Zach Zuehlke and Liam Strouth had their difficulties as well, combining for five more free passes over the next two innings, leading to D-B’s four-run third and a two-run fourth, helping make it a 9-3 game.
“We just have to be better on the mound,” Hagy said. “And the kids know it.”
IMPRESSIVE OUTINGS
Maynor went the distance for Wagner, allowing six base knocks while striking out nine and walking just two.
The right-hander did allow a pair of home runs, including a two-run rip by Hudson York to tie the game at 3-3. Braden Aldrich also homered for Boone.
“It’s not easy to beat anybody three times,” Wagner said. “They’re a good team that swings the bats well. Credit our assistant coaches — pitching coaches — for kind of keeping them off balance. Even the fly outs and things like that we made pretty good pitches to keep it out of the heart of the zone.”
Ritz led the offense with two of its five base knocks, including a two-run double, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single. He reached base on all four at-bats.
“Will’s doing great,” Wagner said. “He comes to the park every day ready with a great attitude. He’s a hustler. Good things happen to folks who do things right.”
Peyton Grimm collected a two-run single for D-B, while teammates Jack Browder, Jake Timbes and Issac Hale all had an RBI in one form or another.
Brogan Jones and Griffen Jones, who had an RBI, both collected two hits for the Trailblazers.