Stuck in the middle of a grind-it-out basketball game, Dobyns-Bennett’s boys rolled up their sleeves Tuesday night and won the Region 1-AAA championship.
The Indians played every card they had and eventually got it done against better-than-advertised Jefferson County, controlling the battle over the final 12 minutes of play and claiming a 64-53 verdict at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Following a players- only mob scene at midcourt with the final horn, senior Jahson Dennis broke free and found his coach, igniting another team hug.
“Ah man, this is exciting ... exciting for Dobyns-Bennett and exciting for these guys,” said Chris Poore, D-B’s fourth-year mentor. “It was a tough, tough game against a great team, but our guys showed up and competed their guts out.”
The win allows the Tribe (25-4) to host Oak Ridge (26-5) in Monday’s 7 p.m. sectional round, the victor moving on to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.
NEW BALL GAME
Jefferson County (18-16) held a slight edge throughout much of the first half, which ended with the hard-nosed Patriots leading 26-24, before the generally free-flowing Tribe made their move midway through the third period.
And in the middle of it all was Zane Whitson, a do-everything leader who can earn all-tournament honors despite scoring less than 10 points in three games.
“We realized it was a different style of game than we’re really used to, kind of a gritty game where you could play a little bit rougher,” the 6-foot-2 senior guard said. “So we made adjustments at halftime. We knew it was on so we came out in the second half, got in there dog fighting and together we all got it done.”
And it took everyone pitching in for D-B.
D-B was down 36-31 when the hard-working Dennis made two free throws to begin a 12-2 spurt, helping the Indians climb overtop and never trail again.
McKinley Tincher tied the count at 36 with a 3-point jumper, before Jonavan Gillespie made it a 38-36 game with a dynamic Euro-step layup in transition. Two Gillespie free throws and a timely three-point play from Whitson provided D-B with its biggest lead to that point at 43-38.
FOURTH QUARTER
The Patriots trailed 43-40 with eight minutes left and rallied to tie the game at 46, but D-B ran off the next 11 points to assume final and full command.
While Jeff County went seven straight possessions without scoring, D-B spread it around offensively. Malachi Hale provided a key moment when he turned in a three-point play off a beautiful dish from Whitson for a 53-46 edge, after Dennis began the outburst with a stick back following a strong offensive board.
A reverse layup and two foul shots from Brady Stump also figured into the decisive run, as did a layup by Dennis off a look-away dish from Whitson.
“I am surrounded by great athletes who can make plays probably better than I can,” Whitson said. “I do dirty work ‘cause I want to win. We just want to win.”
THE LEADERS
Jack Browder, a 6-4 junior, was named tournament MVP after leading the Indians with 17 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Stump finished with 13 points — 11 in the second half — and Dennis produced 12 points battling inside.
Tincher and Gillespie joined Browder and Whitson on the all-tourney team. Jeff County honorees included Kawika Makura, Kobe Parker and Jacob Thompson.
Makura scored 14 points and 6-9 Noah Bowman added 11 to pace the Patriots, who travel to meet Bearden in sectional play Monday.
Bearden beat Oak Ridge 55-52 to win Region 2.