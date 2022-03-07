KINGSPORT — Short-handed Farragut limped into its Class 4A boys sectional basketball game at the Buck Van Huss Dome on Monday night, but that didn’t mean Dobyns-Bennett would steamroll the Admirals.
And they didn’t, but the Indians still had plenty to claim a 62-46 win over their visitors from Knoxville — and the state tournament berth that goes with it.
Dobyns-Bennett (29-6) returns to Murfreesboro for the first time since 2010 to meet Coffee County, a 57-50 winner over Stewarts Creek, in 4A quarterfinal play at 2:15 p.m. on March 16 at Middle Tennessee State.
In the end, that’s all that mattered to these Indians.
“I’m really pleased with this group,” fifth-year D-B coach Chris Poore said. “This was one of our goals to start the season. It’s not our ultimate goal, so we still have a lot that we want to accomplish. And this gets us there (to state).
“We get on the big stage and we get to see if we can show up when the lights are brightest. And there’s not a better group that I’d rather take down there than these guys who’ve poured everything they have into it. I’m just really proud to be in the position we’re in to represent Kingsport and this basketball program.”
FAST START
The Indians were in control right from the start, getting buckets from six different players from all angles to run out to an 11-0 lead, before settling on a 20-6 advantage after eight minutes.
The remainder of the game saw the outmanned Admirals, who had 11 players suspended following a Region 2 altercation late in its semifinal win over William Blount, fight and claw and do themselves proud with seven dressed players, four of whom had never played on the varsity.
D-B’s biggest lead was 60-38 with less than three minutes left in the game. The Indians led 35-21 at halftime.
“That team went through lots of stuff the last four or five days and I know that’s been hard on their seniors,” D-B senior Jack Browder said. “I wish we could’ve played their full team, but I’m happy about going to the state tournament.”
Fifth-year Farragut coach Jon Higgins, whose outmanned club lost the region final by 34 points to state-bound Bearden, held his head high.
“My hat’s off to the guys who came up (from JV) that really haven’t done much the last few weeks who came out here and played the two toughest games we’ve had all year,” Higgins said. “I’m very proud of them and their efforts.”
GILLESPIE TOPS CHARTS
Guard Jonavan Gillespie, getting to the rim as well as knocking down three 3-point jumpers, led D-B with 21 points.
“I wanted to do more to help us get this win,” Gillespie said. “Anything I could do to help us get the ‘dub,’ I was going to do whatever it takes.”
Browder was again strong on the glass, finishing with 13 points, including four second-chance buckets.
“When the shots aren’t falling like usual you can always get to the offensive boards and score or contribute that way,” the 6-foot-4 forward said.
D-B, which committed just three turnovers, finished the game shooting 45 percent, but the Tribe made just 6 of 29 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Farragut (25-9) was led by the 18-point effort of Dallas Carbaugh, a regular starter for Higgins. Berkley Naro added 10 points for the Admirals, who committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and 15 for the game.