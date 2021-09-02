Don’t beat yourselves. It’s a message which Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian frequently conveys to his team.
Through the Indians’ first two games, they’ve done a good job of limiting turnovers and not having costly penalties. Although facing some early-game challenges, they ultimately rolled to big wins over Tennessee High and Volunteer.
Now, the Indians (2-0) go on the road to take on Morristown East (0-2), a team which has hurt itself the first couple of games. The Hurricanes had 13 penalties for 130 yards and five interceptions in their loss to Halls last Friday night.
“Being so inexperienced, our margin of error is so tight and we can’t beat ourselves,” Christian said. “Our success relies on the facts that we have to win the turnover battle, win the kicking game and obviously keep the penalties to a minimum. We want to get key first downs and keep the chains moving for us.”
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 junior, has established himself as Dobyns-Bennett’s starting quarterback after connecting on 12-of-23 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s getting better every day. That’s what we need as an offense,” Christian said. “We’ve got to play a little better around him and protect him. We need to run routes a little better, but when Jake can sit in there, he’s as solid quarterback as there can be.
“If he gets his eyes down and starts looking at the rush…. But as a whole, I’ve been proud of the way he’s played mentally and gotten the ball to our playmakers at times.”
Jonavan Gillespie is proving to be the playmaker D-B hoped for with four catches for 101 yards. Tight end Ben Phillips has three catches for 81 yards, while senior Hayden Sherer brings leadership to the receiving group with five catches for 70 yards.
“Hayden is a great football player and a better kid,” Christian said. “He’s so coachable and wants to do everything right. He’s one of the leaders of the team as he should be. He runs his routes the right depth. He’s going to catch the easy ones, catch the hard ones and get up the field.
“He has been a three-year starter and he has the experience. But, he’s so good on both sides of the ball, done great as our Sam linebacker.”
I’Shawn Graves has 27 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns to lead the rushing attack. Hunter Minton with 13 carries for 70 yards and Andrew Myers with 12 rushes for another 64 yards add to the total.
With the emergence of Graves, there has been good balance with 295 rushing yards and 268 passing yards.
“We’re still going to play four guys at that position,” Christian said. “What happened last week was Caleb Baker had to play so much at linebacker and he was running around like crazy. We settled in on I’Shawn and Andrew Myers. I’Shawn has really come along and I’m so proud of him. He deserves it with how he has prepared.”
The Indians will have to be on the lookout for the Hurricanes’ Nathan Roberts, a 6-foot-4 defensive back with a nose for the football. He had both an interception and a fumble recovery in the 43-25 loss to Halls. Trevor Malone has also come up with an interception.
Christian also mentioned a physical defensive line featuring Max Baker (6-3, 270) and Bobby Russell (6-1, 265) at ends and Daylon Talley (6-0, 250) and DJ Everett (6-0, 270) at tackles.
D-B DEFENSE
The Hurricanes racked up 355 offensive yards against Halls, but as previously mentioned were plagued by the penalties and turnovers. They can’t expect relief from the Dobyns-Bennett defense which has come up with two interceptions and three fumbles in the first two games.
East threats include quarterback Eli Seals, who has thrown for 461 yards the first two games. Micah Simpson is an all-state receiver who has 11 catches for 237 yards, including breaking an 80-yard touchdown against Halls.
Malone has eight catches for 138 yards, while Ryan Adams and Ethan Ledford combined to rush for 213 yards.
“Simpson is a great athlete. I don’t know how many we play all year will be better than him,” Christian said. “He’s committed to UT-Martin, a FCS school, and he has great speed and great hands. They also have Trevor Malone and Skylar Hubbard they throw the ball to. They do a good job and those guys are fast. You have to tackle them in space.”
The Dobyns-Bennett defense is proving tough with Levi Evans and Branson Carswell leading the way. Each has 22 tackles and two sacks, with Carswell causing two fumbles.
Baker has 19 tackles and Sherer has a dozen.
DON’T TAKE LIGHTLY
The Indians found out in the first half against Volunteer that every team is going to give Dobyns-Bennett its best shot.
As for the Hurricanes, don’t be deceived by the record. They led most of the game against rival Morristown West before the Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory.
The D-B series history goes back to 1928 when it was simply Morristown High. The Indians hold a 30-10-3 all-time series lead with the last meeting a 35-31 win in the first round of the 2014 TSSAA playoffs.