Back at full strength, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team stumped Science Hill Friday night at the new Topper Palace.
With backcourt mates Brady Stump and Jonavan Gillespie combining for 48 points, the Indians scored a 71-70 win over the Hilltoppers to win a share of the Big Seven Conference regular-season championship. The Indians (19-4, 10-1) can win the title outright against Cherokee on Saturday.
Stump scored 26 and Gillespie accounted for 22 as the Indians pulled the game out after Science Hill had overcome a 14-point, second-half deficit. Keynan Cutlip, who scored a game-high 36 points for the Hilltoppers (23-4, 10-2), missed the third of three free throws with 0.4 seconds left.
“To come over here and beat Science Hill, there’s no better feeling,” Stump said. “Everybody was clearing out for me, giving me lanes and I seemed to always find the hole. I was making contact, getting to the (free-throw) line. It was all good.”
Stump scored 10 points as Dobyns-Bennett took a 20-18 lead at the end of one quarter. It was a 35-30 advantage at the half. Gillespie heated up in the third quarter as the Indians pushed out the lead to 48-34 midway through the third quarter.
Down but not out, Cutlip scored 24 of his team’s 36 points from that point on. Amare Redd came through with 16 points and 15 rebounds. He also came up with a block of a Gillespie shot with 26 seconds to go and a steal five steals later to give the Hilltoppers a chance.
Cutlip, who made 15 of 18 free throws, had broken Dobyns-Bennett’s heart earlier this season, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Science Hill a 60-59 win in Kingsport. Despite Friday’s outcome, Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip was pleased with the effort.
“I’ve never been more proud of kids in a locker room than I have those tonight,” Coach Cutlip said. “Dobyns-Bennett was picked to win the league and they’re loaded, a great offensive team which is a tough matchup for anybody.
“I told these kids that we had to find who we used to be. I thought we lost our identity and toughness over the last week and a half. But to get down in a big game like that and have an opportunity to win, we gave ourselves a chance against an outstanding team.”
To emphasize the toughness, Coach Cutlip pointed out the Hilltoppers won the offensive rebounding battle 14-0. Michaeus Rowe had seven rebounds for Science Hill.
However, the ’Toppers couldn’t stop the Indians’ lightning quick backcourt with Stump and Gillespie either getting to the rim or dishing the ball to teammates with Malachi Hale scoring 10 points. Gillespie spoke about how good it was to have Stump back on the floor.
“We were able to push the ball and draw fouls,” Gillespie said. “It’s so much fun to have this guy out here. He’s my best friend and playing alongside him is awesome. It feels great, the best game I played all year and in front of the fans, it was fun.”
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 55, Science Hill 36
The Lady Indians (14-8, 9-2) ended the Lady Hilltoppers’ chance for an undefeated Big Seven Conference season and ended a streak of 34 straight league wins, leading by as many as 21 points in the final quarter.
Dobyns-Bennett’s trapping zone defense proved to be particularly effective, while Elle Francis and Caitlyn Wallace gave the Lady Indians a potent inside-outside punch offensively.
Wallace was tough inside the paint, providing 10 points. Francis scored nine points, hitting three shots from 3-point range. Emilee Lane gave D-B more balance with eight points, while Caroline Hill came off the bench to also score eight.
“This was the ultimate team win,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Bill Francis said. “Science Hill is the standard which so many in our region benchmark themselves. I could tell when we beat Crockett this team was starting to believe they could win this game. I feel like we’re still getting better. We got great contribution from our bench. I’m so proud of the whole roster.”
Kierra Whitney led the Lady ’Toppers (16-9, 11-1) with eight points. Dobyns-Bennett held Science Hill leaders Jasmin Myers and Nae Marion to six and four points, respectively.
Leading 6-5 after one period, the Lady Indians opened up a 25-13 advantage at the half. Ellie Francis hit back-to-back, 3-point shots. Olivia Doran launched a 3-point shot above the top of the key that hit nothing but net as the first half ended.
“We were thoroughly outplayed and outcoached,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “We missed Katherine Patton way too much inside. She was open, but our guards got stuck. We had opportunities and that was frustrating. We just weren’t ready to go. That’s on me.”