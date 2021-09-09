KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett stayed in control, taking a 3-0 win over Elizabethton in Thursday night’s girls soccer match at Indian-Highland Park.
London Taylor gave the Lady Indians an early advantage with her goal in the third minute. With Dobyns-Bennett controlling possession, the score remained the same throughout the remainder of the first half.
They went up 2-0 with Macee Pickup scoring off an assist from Madeline Lyons in the 49th minute. Taylor added the final goal on a free kick as Dobyns-Bennett put the game out of reach.
Grace Christian 3, Providence 1
Ava Roberson scored the only goal for the Lady Knights against Grace. Goalkeeper Addi Yelton had four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, West Ridge 2
The Lady ’Toppers made quick work of the Wolves in the fifth-set after a back-and-forth thriller.
Science Hill appeared on its way to a romp after winning the first set 25-7. However, West Ridge won the next two sets before the Lady ’Toppers rallied to win the fourth set, 25-23.
Autumn Holmes was dominant at the net with 18 kills and Jordan Hallman tallied another 11 kills.
Kinley Norris was the perfect set-up person with 46 assists, as well as having 13 digs. Lexi Kalogeros finished with 25 digs, followed by Maddie Fuller with 17 digs and Olivia Kneisley with 12 digs.
Casey Wampler paced West Ridge with 10 kills, while Rylee Haynie came through with eight kills. Isabella Musick and Rachel Miller each finished with seven, along with 11 digs for Miller.
Allie Jordan led the defense with 25 digs. Olivia DeLung had 22 assists and eight digs, while Marleigh Pendleton had 11 assists.
Daniel Boone 3, Dobyns-Bennett
1
Riley Brinn finished with 15 kills and six digs as the Lady ’Blazers handed the Lady Indians their first league loss.
Rylee Wines had an all-around effort of 39 assists, nine kills and six digs. Allie Davis led the defense with 27 digs. Other leaders included Kyleigh Bacon with seven kills and six each for Suzie Chapman and Shaylee Stanley.
Taylor Spears had 11 digs with eight for Emma Green and seven for Addison Deitz.
Whitley Maupin led the Lady Indians with 19 kills and 22 digs. Riley Brandon provided 17 kills, 21 assists and 14 digs. Dakota Vaiese finished with 23 assists 12 digs and three aces. Rachel Falin added 19 digs.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson Co. 0
The Lady Cyclones rolled to a 25-19, 25-6, 25-15 victory as Mattie Davis had eight kills and three aces. Cheyenne Poiroux was also devastating to the Lady Longhorns with seven kills and six aces.
Jayci Bowers had 17 assists and eight digs, while Grace Martin ended with 12 digs and five assists.
Volunteer 3, Unicoi Co. 2
Veda Barton finished with 16 kills and 23 digs to lead the Lady Falcons to a 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-7 win over the Lady Devils.
Emily Christian added another dozen kills, along with 17 digs. Other leaders included Chloe Redwine with 10 kills, 23 digs and four aces. Sydney Cloud had seven kills and nine digs, while Alexis Bellamy finished with 20 digs.
Jaycee Cassidy was tough on the serve with six aces.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 1
The Lady Vikings overcame a slow start for a 13-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 win over the Lady Patriots and to take a two-game lead in the conference race.
Madison Blair had a match-best 17 kills. Marley Johns added 10 kills and four blocks, while Sophie Meade tallied eight kills and nine digs. Kira Adams and Marae Herrmann each added four blocks.
Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe combined for 30 assists and Sydnee Pendland picked up 19 digs.