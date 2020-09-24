Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone bring the same hard-nosed philosophy to the football field.
The battle is won up front as Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins likes to call it a “hat on a hat.” It’s the same for Dobyns-Bennett with its big offensive line of Caleb Burleson, Aiden Neal, Zach Ferguson, Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb leading the charge.
Those linemen are part of 31 seniors who the Indians will honor Friday night. Dobyns-Bennett (4-0), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll, has outscored opponents by an average score of 35-4 over its first four games. Making the plays when needed, the Indians are 6 for 9 on fourth-down conversions to only 1 of 15 for their opponents.
“It’s the most complete team we’ve seen,” Jenkins said. “They’re really good at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They run to the ball extremely well on defense. Offensively, they have a good quarterback who makes good decisions and they don’t turn the ball over. That’s the thing with D-B, you have to beat them. They’re a good-coached team and they’re not going to beat themselves.”
The same can be said about Daniel Boone (1-3) which pushed Class 4A defending state champion Elizabethton to the brink in a 23-21 loss its last time out. Quarterback Jackson Jenkins leads the Trailblazers’ offense throwing for 510 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s a coach’s son and he’s been in that Daniel Boone fieldhouse his whole life,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “I know having my own son (Carson) playing for us, how important that is. You spend so much time on the sidelines, in the locker room for years and years. Jackson is smart and efficient, but he also has a live arm and can make all the throws.”
Dobyns-Bennett counters with Zane Whitson, who has completed 32 of 60 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Whitson is also effective when he decides to run with two rushing touchdowns.
With a leg injury to star linebacker Devon White, the Trailblazers have transitioned to a base 3-4 defense.
Will Hamlin, Jarrod Carver and Aaron Ford are on the line, while Luke Scott, Hagan Edwards, Ashton Church and Bo Newton are starting linebackers. Edwards leads the team in tackles, followed by Hamlin and Newton.
“Our two inside guys, Ashton Church and Bo Newton, have really stepped up in that role,” Jenkins said. “There’s more for Hagan to do outside and he also comes inside some. That’s a lot for a sophomore, but he’s grasping it well.
“Injuries are part of football, but we’ve had our fair share the last two years. Right now, we’re just trying to keep people from running the ball on us and not give up the big play.”
It can be a difficult task with the Indians’ “Thunder and Lightning” combination of Phillip Armitage and Tylar Tesnear. Coming back from a hamstring injury, Armitage is averaging nearly eight yards per carry over the last two games. Tesnear has 479 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
Christian equates the combination to a boxer with Armitage softening up the defense with body blows, leading to Tesnear landing the big shot.
On the other side, Brennan Blair has been a workhorse for the ‘Blazers with 116 carries for 480 yards, running behind Boone’s talented line of Matt Masters, Chandler Masters, Peyton Ford, Jake Sipos and Josh Bowman.
Their challenge is slowing down Dobyns-Bennett’s aggressive defense. Six players — Nate Whitley, Jackson Martin, Isaac Ratliff, Levi Evans, Blake Collier and Chase Jenkins — have 15 or more tackles this season.
One of the best matchups promises to be Boone’s talented wide receiving corps led by Phillip Page, who has a team-best 17 receptions, and Daniel Matherly against the D-B secondary with corners Trent Cody and Sam Roman.
“They have some guys out there who may not be as fast as Oak Ridge guys, but they’re going to run great routes and stay in the scheme,” Christian said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for the back end of our defense. All their guys can get open and make plays.”
For the Indians, the leading receivers are Hayden Sherer with nine catches for 203 yards and Braden Marshall with eight receptions for 158 yards. They will face Boone’s secondary of Landon Kirkpatrick and Blair at the corners and Rylan Trout and Preston Miller as safeties.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Daniel Boone won two of the teams’ first three meetings starting in 1981. Dobyns-Bennett has dominated the series since, holding a 14-3 all-time lead including last season’s 38-0 game in Gray. Despite the lopsided score, there were some positives which Jenkins was able to take away.
“That was the turning point of our season against D-B,” Jenkins said. “I didn’t know how we would hold up physically against them. We held our own in the line of scrimmage and made some plays. We just didn’t score. After that, we went 6-1 over the next seven games.
“We know it’s a big thing with them honoring the 31 seniors and it’s a big night anytime you go to J. Fred (Johnson Stadium). We just want to give it our all effort-wise, get it to the fourth quarter and see what happens.”