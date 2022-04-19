There were 33 baserunners in Tuesday’s five-inning game.
Of those, 18 reached base on walks and 18 scored.
Fortunately for Dobyns-Bennett, most of those that scored counted for the Indians in a 14-4 baseball victory at Miller Field in Jonesborough.
It was an important Big Five Conference victory for the Indians (17-7) as they have a full one-game lead over Science Hill with a league mark of 6-2.
“Definitely good to come in here and get a win,” Indians coach Ryan Wagner said. “Jake (Timbes) didn’t have his best stuff at all, but he battled and got through it. And the offense had his back.”
Timbes, the Indians’ starting pitcher, showed his resolve in the final inning. He walked the bases loaded with one out, but responded with a pop out and a strikeout to end the game under the mercy rule.
TRIBE RISING
It was 6-4 and very much a contest as the Indians came to the plate in the top of the fifth inning.
Before three batters were out, the Indians had racked up eight runs.
Turner Stout drove in a run with a double before Andrew Myers made it 8-4 with an RBI single. Timbes drove in a run with a single before Peyton Grimm’s two-run single made it 11-4.
The Indians built their lead to 10 runs on the finishing touches of Tanner Kilgore’s two-run single and Stout’s RBI base hit.
Grimm finished with a nice line of 2 for 4 with three RBIs. He said the Indians took advantage of the free passes allowed by Crockett.
“Whenever they’re walking people we just have to excel in that,” Grimm said. “We just have to get base hits and keep them coming. And I feel like we did a really good job of that today.”
A WALK IN THE PARK
Crockett took advantage of Timbes’ wild side in the bottom of the first inning. A walk, two singles, and bases-loaded free passes to Aiden Clark and Jobe Hanneken gave the Pioneers the early 2-0 lead.
Three walks in the top of the second inning by Crockett’s Gage Peterson were part of a four-run rally by the Indians. Jack Browder and Grimm each had RBI hits in the frame.
ANSWERS AND ANSWERS
Trailing 4-2, Crockett got even with a pair of runs in the second inning. Caleb Bradburn had an RBI double and Hayden Osburn followed with an RBI single.
But the Indians had a third-inning answer when Will Ritz had an RBI grounder and a second run scored on an error, giving D-B a 6-4 advantage.
THE NUMBERS
Timbes got a complete game, but it wasn’t pretty. He gave up five hits, four runs and nine walks in five innings with seven strikeouts.
Timbes, Kilgore and Stout finished with two hits apiece while Kilgore and Will Ritz drove in a pair of runs.
For Crockett, Peterson surrendered six hits in four innings with eight walks and nine runs, eight earned.
Osburn and Bradburn each had two hits for Crockett, which fell to 2-6 in the league. The Pioneers are 7-15 overall.