The new-look Dobyns-Bennett Indians will make their debut Friday night at 7 p.m. when they take on Tennessee High at the Stone Castle.
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 junior, takes over as starting quarterback with junior transfer Noah Blankenship also expected to get some snaps.
After the graduation of 30-plus players from last year’s team which went 10-3 and repeated as Big East Conference champions, coach Joey Christian knew it was important to get three good scrimmages leading up to the season. It appears those have paid off.
“When you have as many new people as we’ve got, as many new faces in new places, there are growing pains,” Christian said. “We talked about things we experienced in the scrimmages that we’ve never experienced before. There are things in the practices where we look better every day. We certainly looked better in scrimmage three than we did scrimmage one.”
Tennessee High, which finished 8-4 last season, has major changes as well, starting with new coach Matt Chandler. However, the Vikings have senior quarterback Steven Johnson, the son of former New England Patriots tight end Steve Johnson, leading the offense.
Another strength is the offensive line to protect Johnson with three seniors — Justice Musser, Sam Weddington and Carson Mullins — and junior center Evan Bedwell leading the way.
Nysaiah Foote leads the receiving corps, while running backs Micah Kennedy, Levon Montgomery and Micah Montgomery all have speed.
“They’ve got a lot of new starters too,” Christian said. “I’m sure they feel the same way with so many new guys in different spots, starting fresh and starting anew. We’re not worried about Tennessee High as much as we’re worried about us. We have to focus on us to make sure we get better and do what we’re supposed to do.”
That starts with D-B’s revamped offensive line led by Carson Christian, a 6-foot-2 junior center. Others who have emerged as starters are Cardin McVey and Braylen Banks at guards, Ryder Brown and Tommy Sexton at tackles.
Ben Phillips and Levi Evans will split time at tight end, while Hunter Minton comes into the season as the starting running back. Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Sherer are top receiving threats.
On the flip side, the Indians defensive line includes ends Brody Dunford and Trace Benedict and and tackles Eli Smith and Eseka Kipimo. Levi Evans, Branson Carswell and Sherer are listed as starting linebackers. Christian believes Friday’s game will be won at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“It’s high school football. I watched all nine of the state championship games last year and can tell you the team that threw the most didn’t always win,” Christian said. “The team that was able to run and stop the run won all nine of those football games. We’ve got to be able to run the ball for sure.”
On the back end of the defense, Nigel Vidale and Minton start at corners with Caleb Baker and Colt Wynegar listed as starting safeties. While one game doesn’t make a season, it’s crucial for Dobyns-Bennett to get off on the right foot.
“If they’re going to keep score and it’s going to count, we want to win,” Christian said. “This is Dobyns-Bennett. There are no moral victories. It’s important for us to get off to a good start like every year. Obviously, we need some good things to happen early where we can build confidence. As we’ve gone along, we’ve become a little more assured of ourselves. We’re going to need every bit of that as it goes along.”