It has been over a decade since Dobyns-Bennett reached the state basketball tournament.
The Indians have a chance to put that unwanted fact to rest Monday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome. They will play host to Oak Ridge in a Class AAA sectional game with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
In a Class AA sectional, Sullivan East hits the road to battle Kingston.
D-B enters with a record of 25-4, having won 17 of its last 18 games with the setback coming by one point to Science Hill — a team the Indians ran off the court by 30 points in the District 1-AAA championship game. Oak Ridge brings a mark of 26-5 into the game. It won 18 of 19 games before a 55-52 Region 2-AAA title-game loss to Bearden. The Wildcats are seeking their sixth state tournament berth in the last nine years.
D-B and Oak Ridge are two of the highest scoring teams in the state. The Wildcats average 73.1 points per game while the Indians put up 71.5.
This is the fourth straight year the Indians have reached the sectional round under head coach Chris Poore. The Indians lost at Bearden by scores of 77-40 and 46-40 in his first two seasons. Last year, D-B lost a tough one against Maryville, 61-55.
All of those games were on the road, but this year’s contest is at home — where the Indians have a record of 14-1.
Poore said the Indians face a stiff challenge in the Wildcats.
“Oak Ridge is very talented and has good size,” he said. “They are an all-around solid team that scores well from multiple places and is very active defensively. They run much of the same stuff as normal, but their actions are really good. Their 6-foot-8 post is one of the best scorers around.”
That post is senior Jonathan Milloway. He had 16 points in the loss to Bearden. Senior Jonathan Stewart added 14 points, and had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds but his 3-point attempt wouldn’t fall. Junior point guard Kell Slater added 12 points. Another key player is 6-3 post Jeremy Miller, who hurt Science Hill badly in last year’s sectional with 20 points and six rebounds.
One thing the Indians must do is keep up with the Wildcats’ ability to put points on the board.
“We must be able to score the ball consistently and contain their top scorers,” Poore said. “With them posing multiple threats, we must have big games defensively from each of our guys.”
The Indians rely on a balanced attack, led by Jack Browder (16 points per game), Malachi Hale (13), Jonavan Gillespie (12), Brady Stump (12) and Jahson Dennis (11). McKinley Tincher is averaging just over 10 points in five postseason games while Zane Whitson has been a key defensive presence.
SULLIVAN EAST (24-7) at KINGSTON (25-5)
It’s tough enough to go on the road for a basketball sectional, but consider the following things Sullivan East faces.
1. The Patriots are tasked with beating Kingston, which won the Region 2-AA title by overcoming Knox Fulton — a team that has reached the state tournament 13 times in the last 21 years.
2. Nearly all of East’s big wins this season have come in the friendly confines of the Dyer Dome. The Patriots have only one road win this season over a team with a record above .500.
3. Kingston is 17-1 at home with the lone setback a one-point decision against Loudon.
4. East is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Greeneville in the Region 1-AA championship.
5. The Yellowjackets have an impressive resume. They beat Class AAA power Oak Ridge, on the road, and defeated Fulton three times in four meetings.
Patriots’ head coach Dillon Faver said his team understands how difficult it will be to play in Kingston’s often-raucous gym.
“It’s going to be a very hostile electric atmosphere,” Faver said. “We have to drown out the noise because that will get us out of our game. We have to be mentally and physically prepared to go on the road and play our game. Any game at this point in the year will be a challenge, home or away, and my guys are ready and excited for the task at hand.”
Kingston is led by standouts Harper Neal, a senior guard, and Colby Rimer, a junior guard. They combined for 49 points in the 64-59 win over Fulton on Thursday with Neal totaling 28. Both players average close to 17 points per game.
“Kingston is a physical tough basketball team that drives to the hoop fearlessly,” Faver said. “They have great shooters, play hard, and are coached very well.”
East will try to counter the Yellowjackets’ offense with a defense-leading mindset.
“We are at our best when we play great defense, rebound, shoot our shots and most importantly play for each other and this basketball team,” Faver said. “We want to play our game and leave everything we have out on the court.”
Sullivan East will be seeking the second state berth in school history. The Patriots made it in 2017. East is led by Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford.
Kingston’s region title was the school’s first since 1975, and the Yellowjackets haven’t been to the state tournament since 1991.
Kingston’s senior captain Brady Luttrell, a shooting guard, went down with a knee injury in the win over Fulton.