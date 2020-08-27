It’s power versus speed. Dobyns-Bennett’s ball-control offense versus Oak Ridge’s big-play capabilities.
The East Tennessee football powers with a combined 13 state championships will face off when the Indians go on the road to face the Wildcats at Blankenship Field.
Both teams are coming off impressive shutout wins. Dobyns-Bennett, ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll, won 35-0 at Tennessee High in its season opener. The Wildcats, No. 3 in Class 5A, routed Hardin Valley 40-0 in their first game.
It didn’t take Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian long to look at the film and see all the big-play threats the Wildcats have. Senior quarterback Mitchell Gibbons threw touchdown strikes to senior receivers Johnathan Stewart and Cole Adams during the grounding of Hardin Valley.
There’s also junior running back Kendall Jackson, who already has an offer from the University of Tennessee.
“It’s going to be a challenge. To pitch another shutout, that ain’t going to happen,” Christian said. “We’ve got be able to minimize all their guys and they run a lot of option. The Gibbons kid does better than most high school quarterbacks with guys like Johnathan Stewart and Preston Turner to throw it to. They’re as fast as anybody we will see on our schedule.”
Makai Williams will also see time at running back, while Jayden Williams and Jaylen Heyward give the Wildcats even more speed at the slots.
Dobyns-Bennett never allowed Oak Ridge’s speedsters to get on track last season. Controlling the line of scrimmage, the Indians held the Wildcats to negative rushing yards in the first half and 63 for the game in a 41-6 victory.
But the Oak Ridge line is a year older and stronger, anchored by 6-foot-2, 275-pound center Walker Rice. The guards — Robert Hill and Vinny West — weight 285 and 250, respectively, while the tackles are Ethan Hewitt and Cason Staggs.
Dobyns-Bennett looks to get pressure with Jackson Martin and Levi Evans at defensive ends and Blake Collier and Fonzo Booker at tackles. Starting linebackers are Chase Jenkins, Nate Whitley and Phillip Armitage. Sam Roman and Trent Cody are starting corners with Isaac Ratliff and Thomas Church at safeties.
CONTROLLING THE CLOCK
The best defense might be the Indians’ ball control offense keeping Oak Ridge off the field.
The all-senior offensive line opened holes for Tyler Tesnear to rush for 200 yards on 22 carries against Tennessee High as backfield mate Armitage was nursing a hamstring injury. Quarterback Zane Whitson had 98 passing yards as the Indians outgained the Vikings 321-57 in total offense.
Tackles Caden McNabb (6-2, 265) and Ethan Murray (6-1, 245) have come back strong after battling injuries last season. Others on the offensive line are: Caleb Burleson (6-2, 270) at center and guards Aiden Neale (5-11, 233) and Zack Ferguson (6-2, 265).
“Caden and Ethan played well the other night handling the different schemes and what they were doing with the linebackers at Tennessee High,” Christian said. “Ethan has worked real hard and has his body in a good position. Caden has come back from knee injury and is playing like you expect a senior with experience.”
They will face a challenge from Oak Ridge’s defensive front. Jaxon Adams is a tall, strong pass rusher at 6-4, 240 and Trey Rowe (5-10, 195) brings quickness on the other side. Izaiah Boone returns at tackle with junior Joseph Morgan beside him.
Linebackers Brian Kelley, Jacob Berven and Jaeden Eleam all had big games as the Wildcats overwhelmed Hardin Valley in the opener.
For D-B, Whitson continued his efficiency at quarterback, throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Hayden Sherer. He hit Sherer and Braden Marshall with two passes, while Whitley at tight end and Peyton Brooks each had one catch.
Oak Ridge starters in the secondary are Williams, Adams, Heyward and Turner.
As with any game, turnovers are key. They plagued the Indians in its 2018 visit to Oak Ridge, a 41-12 loss. Oak Ridge holds a slight 22-20 edge in the overall series with each team winning five of the last 10 meetings.
“You earn every yard you get against these kids and if you turn the ball over against them, they’re going to make you pay,” Christian said. “An interception easily turns into a touchdown. All the guys back in their secondary, if they get their hands on it, they’re going to score. They have so much speed and can take it down the sideline in a hurry.”