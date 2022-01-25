KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett offensive machine nearly cracked the century mark Tuesday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome, settling instead with a 98-53 runaway victory over Big 5 Conference rival West Ridge.
The Indians were urged by a strong home contingent to try for 100, but the Indians dribbled away the final 10 seconds without putting up a shot.
It was the sixth straight game D-B has scored more than 80 points.
Malachi Hale led a parade of five Indians in double figures with 21 points. Jack Browder finished with 18, McKinley Tincher 14, Brady Stump 13 and Jonavan Gillespie 11.
Browder, Gillespie and Stump all hit a pair of 3-point bombs. In addition, Browder threw down two dunks
The Indians (20-4, 6-0) led 25-15 after one quarter, 44-21 at halftime and 70-41 heading into the final period.
West Ridge (13-10, 0-4) got a 14-point game from Ty Barb and a 12-point outing from Cooper Johnson, who hit three 3s.
However, the Wolves were guilty of committing more than two dozen turnovers against D-B’s aggressive diamond-and-one, full-court pressure.
LADY INDIANS CRUISE
The Dobyns-Bennett girls, having played seven of their last eight games in nail-biting fashion, were more or less able to cruise to a 58-42 victory over visiting Big 5 Conference rival West Ridge on Tuesday night.
Coming off one- and two-point losses one week after claiming a pair of one-point wins, D-B ended the first half with an 11-0 run to take control of this encounter, gaining a 31-18 advantage at intermission.
The Tribe (13-10, 3-1) kept themselves squarely in the picture of the Big 5 title chase, while West Ridge (13-10, 0-4) is still searching for its first league win.
David Crockett and Daniel Boone both began Tuesday play with 3-1 conference marks, with D-B hot on their heels.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up and I’m still not convinced somebody won’t win this thing with two (Big 5) losses,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We have had 15 or 16 games this season that have been five points or less either way, so it was nice to see it stretch out a bit against a good West Ridge team.
“We did what we had to do tonight. I swallowed my pride a little bit and we played a lot more zone than usual. We put Olivia (Doran) in the middle, and man, she’s just such a smart and heady player on both ends of the floor.”
Doran scored 18 points to pace the Tribe offensively. Teammate Hannah Frye contributed 15 points to the winning cause and Caroline Hill added 10.
D-B hit seven 3-point jumpers, two apiece by Doran and Hill.
The Lady Wolves were led by the 18-point effort of Jaelyn West.
BOWLING TEAM HONORED
The powerful Dobyns-Bennett bowling team was honored at halftime of the boys game, for two decades of local dominance under head coach Debbie Knott.
Knott has coached 21 years at D-B and has a career mark of 519-197 with the Tribe. She claimed her 500th win on October 25, 2021.
Her team this past season finished sixth in the state, D-B’s 20th trip to the state under Knott — 2018 being the lone exception.
Individual state qualifiers this past season included Kayla Southerland, Abby Jay Jardines, Blake McReynolds, C.J. Ricketts and Peyton Keesee.
The Indians have won a combined 30 district and 25 region championships under the direction of Knott.