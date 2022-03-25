KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett didn’t get off to the best start this baseball season, but the Indians are making up for it in a hurry.
With Turner Stout authoring a two-hitter, the bats ringing, and Peyton Grimm producing a textbook defensive play, the Indians made the final score a little more pleasant than the weather.
D-B thumped Greeneville 13-1 in a five-inning mercy-rule decision on a cold and windy Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The game was over in one hour and 21 minutes.
It was the fourth straight win for Dobyns-Bennett, which improved to 5-3 after three losses in four games to open the year in Murfreesboro.
“You have to think about the basketball team because we have a couple of guys who play basketball who were starters last year,” D-B head coach Ryan Wagner said. “We were a little short-handed, but I think it helped us going down there and playing.
“This was the best, most complete, outing we’ve had. It was a good win for us.”
Greeneville, which has averaged 29 wins over the last five full seasons, fell to 2-7 and lost its seventh straight game.
A DEFENSIVE START
In a still scoreless game, Greeneville got a runner on third base with one out in the top of the second inning. Anderson Franklin’s fly ball to center field was turned into a double play because of a nice throw from Grimm to nail Ty Casteel at home. Catcher Tanner Kilgore did a nice job of receiving the ball and blocking the plate.
“We were fortunate to get out of that inning unscathed,” Wagner said. “I think we built on that.”
Stout said, “That was huge. Peyton Grimm, I think he’s one of the best athletes around here. He got under the ball well and he has a cannon for an arm.”
THEN THE HITTING CAME
D-B punched across two runs in the bottom of the second inning, four in the third, and blew it out with seven runs in the fourth inning.
The biggest boom was Isaac Hale’s grand slam in the fourth inning that made it 13-1 and put Greeneville on mercy-rule notice.
Three Dobyns-Bennett hitters collected two hits apiece. Stout had the best day, rapping two doubles and driving in a run.
Kilgore also had two hits as did Aiden Arnette, who drove in a pair of runs. Carson Simpson also had two RBIs.
MOUND CONTROL
It was a good overall outing for Stout despite some control issues. He threw only 38 of his 68 pitches for strikes, walked four batters, hit a batter, and had a wild pitch.
But hits were hard to come by for the Greene Devils.
“I felt pretty good,” Stout said. “I had an injury with my foot, but baseball is all about just battling and doing what you can do to win games and help the team out.”
UP NEXT
D-B has a showdown on tap for its next game. The Indians will travel Monday to Johnson City to take on defending state champion Science Hill. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.